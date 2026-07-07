Argentina vs Switzerland: Date, kickoff time and venue for 2026 World Cup Quarterfinal

The quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup are set after eight fantastic Round of 16 matches, with Argentina securing their place a few hours earlier after beating Egypt while Switzerland advanced by defeating Colombia in the penalties.

This match is scheduled for Saturday, July 11. What comes after it could be an even greater challenge, as a place in the final will be at stake in the semifinals against the winner of England vs Norway.

Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET at Kansas City Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. With a capacity of 69,045 spectators, the venue is expected to provide another memorable atmosphere for one of the biggest matches of the tournament.

Their previous matches

The paths taken by these teams to reach this stage have been stressful in their most recent matches, as the winners were not decided until late when Argentina and Switzerland secured their places in the quarterfinals.

Enzo Fernández scored the third goal for Argentina (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

After needing extra time to beat Cape Verde, the drama increased for Argentina against Egypt in a match that saw them trail 2-0 with ten minutes remaining before producing a remarkable comeback to win 3-2.

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see also ‘The game is rigged’: Mostafa Zico accuses FIFA after Egypt lose to Argentina

Switzerland won Group B with seven points after drawing with Qatar and beating Bosnia and Herzegovina and Canada before defeating Algeria 2-0 and Colombia in a tense ending after a 0-0 draw to reach the quarterfinals.

Their furthest World Cup run

Argentina are one of the most successful nations in World Cup history, winning the tournament three times, while Switzerland’s best finish was reaching the quarterfinals in 1934, 1938 and 1954.