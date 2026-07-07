Christian Pulisic offers injury update as he leaves World Cup with one major regret after USMNT’s elimination

The United States’ 2026 World Cup campaign ended in heartbreak, and Christian Pulisic was once again at the center of the story. As the USMNT forward left Seattle following the team’s Round of 16 defeat to Belgium, attention quickly turned to his physical condition and his emotional reaction after another painful exit from the tournament.

Pulisic’s injury update and his biggest regret after the World Cup have now emerged, offering fresh insight into what the Milan star was feeling after the final whistle. His comments came after another difficult night for the USMNT, whose dream of a historic run on home soil ended with a heavy defeat.

Mauricio Pochettino and his players suffered a 4-1 loss to Belgium in Seattle, bringing an end to a tournament that had begun with genuine optimism. After impressive victories earlier in the competition, the national team struggled to reproduce its best football against one of Europe’s strongest sides.

Belgium built a commanding lead before Pulisic was forced off through injury in the second half. The defeat denied the United States a place in the World Cup quarterfinals and left players visibly devastated after the final whistle.

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The result also extended a frustrating trend for the American national team, which has now fallen in the Round of 16 in several consecutive World Cup appearances despite entering tournaments with increasing expectations.

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Pulisic offers injury update after Belgium clash

The biggest concern immediately after the match centered on Pulisic’s condition after he limped off in the 59th minute following a challenge involving Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans.

According to ESPN, the American forward confirmed exactly what happened after the collision. “I just totally twisted my ankle and my knee in one play,” Pulisic explained. “I mean, whatever. I have time to rest. It’s just unfortunate way to finish.”

Mauricio Pochettino also addressed the situation after the match, explaining that the injury appeared to involve Pulisic’s ankle while expressing hope that the forward would recover in time for preseason with the Rossoneri.

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Christian Pulisic #10 of the United States reacts after challenged by Youri Tielemans #8 of Belgium

The major regret Pulisic leaves the World Cup with

While discussing his injury, Pulisic admitted his biggest disappointment had little to do with the physical pain. Instead, he regretted not being able to produce the decisive moments he believed the United States needed against elite opposition.

Speaking after the defeat, the 27-year-old said: “I felt really good this summer with the guys and I thought my level was high. Yeah, it’s disappointing. I didn’t quite have the moments I was hoping to and to try to help us to really push and get over this next step of beating a really good team. I’m disappointed with myself, of course, but I’m going to try to stay positive. I did a lot of good things and the team did as well.”

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Those remarks summed up the frustration surrounding his tournament. Pulisic finished the World Cup without scoring a goal, despite arriving as the nation’s biggest star and primary attacking threat.

Injuries disrupted Pulisic throughout the tournament

The Belgium match was not the first physical setback Pulisic experienced during the competition. He suffered a left calf injury in the opening match against Paraguay, forcing him to miss part of the group stage before returning later in the tournament. After nearly completing the Round of 32 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina, another injury struck during the biggest match of the campaign.

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The latest setback involved both his ankle and knee, ending his evening early and preventing him from influencing the closing stages as Belgium secured qualification. Throughout the tournament, Pulisic was unable to complete a full 90 minutes in any of the United States’ five matches, limiting his overall impact during the competition.