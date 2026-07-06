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Portugal’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup clash with Spain

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Roberto Martinez, Head Coach of Portugal, speaks to players at the hydration break.
© Michael Steele/Getty ImagesRoberto Martinez, Head Coach of Portugal, speaks to players at the hydration break.

Portugal entered the 2026 World Cup as one of the clear top contenders, but their performances have fallen short of expectations. In a highly competitive clash, they edged past Croatia in dramatic fashion, yet they continue to raise serious doubts. Although they have remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, they have dropped places in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking just before facing Spain in the Round of 16.

According to the FIFA Men’s World Ranking, Portugal are ranked 7th with 1787.85. Despite their latest victory, they have lost one position in the ranking. With their promising project, they have managed to significantly improve their international standing, winning two UEFA Nations League trophies and UEFA Euro trophy. However, they have yet to match their highest-ever ranking, which was 3rd from September of 2017 to April of 2018.

While Portugal have a promising roster and have won several trophies in recent years, they are ranked behind Spain. Luis de la Fuente’s team sit third in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking with 1,892.28 points. Arriving in excellent form, they are considered the favorites ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo’s team, especially with several highly promising players who can make the difference, while Mikel Oyarzabal is in peak scoring form.

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Head coach Roberto Martínez has managed to keep his team winning, but their style of play is far from dominant. Against DR Congo, Colombia, and Croatia, they struggled to impose their high press and assert their preferred style of play. In addition, they found it difficult to create space in the opposition’s defense. On top of that, their opponents’ well-organized defensive structures have limited Cristiano Ronaldo’s goalscoring threat.

ronaldo portugal world cup

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal drinks at the hydration break

Cristiano Ronaldo may find more scoring opportunities against Spain

Portugal are set to face one of the tournament’s best attacking teams in Spain. Although this could pose a major challenge, they often leave plenty of space in behind, something Roberto Martínez’s team could exploit to great effect. With Vitinha and João Neves controlling the midfield, Portugal have the ability to launch dangerous counterattacks into space. As a result, Cristiano Ronaldo could have his best opportunity to get on the scoresheet.

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With space to attack on the counter, Cristiano Ronaldo could find in a much better position to score. Although he is no longer the fastest player, he remains one of the greatest in history at identifying spaces against high-pressing defenses like Spain’s. With only three goals in the tournament, the 40-year-old striker will be looking to silence his critics by delivering a commanding performance against a top contender like Luis de la Fuente’s team.

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Despite their disappointing draw in the opening match, Spain managed to regain their form, qualifying for the knockout stage of the 2026 World Cup as top contenders. However, Luis de la Fuente's team have dropped positions in the FIFA Men's World Ranking.

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