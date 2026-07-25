How to watch Wrexham vs Leeds United match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International friendly

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Wrexham vs Leeds United on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Wrexham vs Leeds United WHAT Friendly WHEN 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT • Saturday, July 25, 2026 WHERE Fubo and ESPN Deportes STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Leeds United and Wrexham meet in a preseason matchup as both clubs gear up for the 2026-27 season with different goals in mind. After securing their Premier League status last year, Leeds are focused on establishing themselves in the top flight and building toward bigger ambitions.

Wrexham, meanwhile, continue their impressive rise and enter the new campaign determined to improve on last season’s near-miss in the Championship playoff race. With both teams looking to fine-tune their squads and build momentum, this friendly should provide a valuable early test.

More details on how to watch With With Fubo , you can watch Wrexham vs Leeds United and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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