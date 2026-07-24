Cristiano Ronaldo’s path to Saudi Pro League title defence with Al-Nassr is now clear after fixture release and it includes one final hurdle

Cristiano Ronaldo now knows exactly what awaits Al-Nassr in its bid to defend the Saudi Pro League crown during the 2026-27 season. After the league officially unveiled the full fixture list, the reigning champion has a clear roadmap from opening day to the closing weekend, with the schedule ending in a challenge that could have major implications for the title race.

The new campaign promises another demanding journey as Saudi soccer balances domestic action with international commitments and continental competitions. Every club will face a tightly packed calendar, ensuring consistency and squad depth will once again prove crucial.

The Saudi Pro League announced that the 2026-27 season will begin on August 13, 2026, and conclude on May 29, 2027. Across the campaign, clubs will contest 34 rounds and 306 league matches, making it another marathon season for Saudi football.

The schedule was finalized after a workshop involving every club, during which league officials explained the scheduling process and allowed clubs to submit requests before approving the final calendar. The league also had to work around FIFA international windows, continental competitions, and preparations involving the Saudi Arabia national team ahead of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

Al-Nassr’s route to another title

League organizers revealed just how demanding the coming season will be. Only 102 days have been allocated for league fixtures, while 80 days are reserved for FIFA international windows and scheduled breaks. Another 59 days are dedicated to domestic and continental competitions, leaving 43 days available for rest throughout the entire campaign.

The defending champion opens the campaign on home soil. Al-Nassr will begin the season against Al Fateh at Al Awwal Park before facing away trips to Al Riyadh and Al Ettifaq in the opening weeks. Early home fixtures against Al Taawoun, Abha, Al Diriyah, NEOM, Al Kholood, Al Qadsiah, and Al Shabab could provide valuable momentum.

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The first half of the season also features demanding away matches against Al Ittihad, Al Ahli, Al Faisaly, Al Hazem, and Al Fayha. The opening half concludes with a home Riyadh derby against Al Hilal on Matchday 17, one of the standout fixtures on the calendar. The second half of the campaign mirrors the first, with venues reversed.

The final hurdle awaiting Ronaldo and Al-Nassr

As the fixture list unfolds, one match immediately stands out above the rest. Al-Nassr’s final league match of the 2026/27 Saudi Pro League season will be away to Al Hilal. The defending champion will therefore conclude its title defence against its fiercest rival, creating the possibility of a dramatic finish if the championship remains undecided heading into the final round.

That closing fixture becomes even more significant when compared to the opening schedule. Rather than easing into the finish with a lower-ranked opponent, Al-Nassr must travel to face one of the league’s strongest sides in what could become the decisive match of the season.

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