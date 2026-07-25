Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Kylian Mbappe couldn’t stop Spain at 2026 World Cup due to one key factor, reveals Luis de la Fuente

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe all stood in Spain’s path during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, yet none of the global superstars could prevent Luis de la Fuente’s side from lifting the trophy. Spain coach Luis de la Fuente believes there was one defining element behind his team’s remarkable triumph, and it ultimately carried the national team through one of the toughest knockout runs in World Cup history.

The Spanish national team finished an unforgettable tournament by defeating defending champion Argentina 1-0 after extra time in the World Cup final, sealing its second men’s World Cup title. Along the way, the champion overcame Portugal, France, and Argentina, eliminating teams led by three of soccer’s biggest icons while extending an extraordinary unbeaten run.

However, La Roja’s route to the title was anything but straightforward. The knockout stage began with a 1-0 victory over Portugal, ending Cristiano Ronaldo’s hopes of another World Cup triumph. After overcoming Belgium in the quarterfinals, La Roja then defeated Kylian Mbappe’s France 2-0 before edging Lionel Messi’s Argentina in a tense final decided by Ferran Torres’ extra-time strike.

The journey highlighted the quality of Spain’s performances rather than any reliance on individual brilliance. While every opponent featured world-class talent, Spain consistently controlled matches through organization, discipline, and possession.

Luis de la Fuente explains Spain’s greatest strength

After the tournament, De la Fuente revealed what he believed separated Spain from every other contender. Instead of focusing on individual stars, the coach pointed to the collective identity of his squad.

“We said we were facing Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal and Kylian Mbappé’s France, and we were going to play against Lionel Messi’s Argentina,” De la Fuente explained. “But they were facing a team of 26 players.” That, according to the Spain manager, became the decisive difference throughout the competition.

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Unity over individual brilliance

De la Fuente expanded on his message by comparing his squad’s mentality to one of history’s most famous stories. “And recalling that famous saying about the 300 Spartans, we Spaniards are the 26,” he said. “Because our true strength wasn’t in one individual, but in the unity of the group. And that’s what gives us great strength.”

His comments reflected the identity Spain built during the tournament. Rather than depending on a single superstar, every member of the squad contributed, whether as a starter or from the bench.