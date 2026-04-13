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How to watch Manchester United vs Leeds United in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Matheus Cunha of Manchester United
© Warren Little/Getty ImagesMatheus Cunha of Manchester United
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Manchester United vs Leeds United on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Manchester United vs Leeds United
WHAT English Premier League
WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Monday, April 13, 2026
WHERE DirecTV Stream, Sling, USA Network, Universo and Hulu + Live TV
STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

With the relegation battle heating up, Leeds United enter this matchup clinging to a narrow cushion above the drop zone, sitting on 33 points and knowing every remaining fixture could make or break their Premier League status.

Meanwhile, Manchester United arrive in strong form, riding momentum as they chase a return to the UEFA Champions League and looking to keep their winning streak alive with another crucial result. The contrast in urgency sets the stage for a fierce rivalry clash, with both sides desperate for points for very different reasons.

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream, you can watchManchester United vs Leeds United and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.
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DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.
DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.
DirecTV Stream soccer schedule
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SEE MORE: Schedule of Premier League games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Useful links

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Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
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