2026 Ballon d’Or power ranking: Harry Kane takes the lead, Lionel Messi enters the race, Lamine Yamal climbs

After completing an outstanding season, several PSG stars such as Ousmane Dembélé, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Vitinha seemed to be gaining ground as Ballon d’Or contenders. However, the result of the 2026 World Cup seems to have completely transformed the picture. After clearly shining, Harry Kane seems to take the lead in the race, while Lamine Yamal has gained ground. In addition, Lionel Messi may return to the picture.

Paris Saint-Germain won everything again during the 2025-26 season, making its stars candidates to win the Ballon d’Or. However, France and Portugal disappointed, not even reaching the tournament final. Although Ousmane Dembélé left his mark with his goalscoring, he seems to be falling out of the race after failing to lead his national team to the final. Instead, Harry Kane could take the lead in the rankings.

Harry Kane has completed a truly outstanding season. At Bayern Munich, he managed to score 61 goals and provide seven assists, winning three domestic titles. In addition, he led his team to the UEFA Champions League semifinals. Carrying that form into the 2026 World Cup, he led his national team to a third-place finish, scoring six goals and providing one assist. With this in mind, he is the leader for the 2026 Ballon d’Or, as per Bleacher Report.

Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi set for 2026 Ballon d’Or podium

Despite not shining in the scoring side, Lamine Yamal stood out as one of Spain’s best players. Through his dribbling and passing, he helped end his national team’s 16-year trophy drought. Luis de la Fuente made him the central figure of the attack. In addition, he is coming off a solid season with Barcelona, scoring 24 goals and providing 18 assists. Because of this, he is expected to be in the 2026 Ballon d’Or podium.

Lamine Yamal #19 of Spain and Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina.

Lionel Messi surprised everyone with his performances at the World Cup. Despite being 39 years old, he was an undisputed starter, scoring eight goals and providing four assists. Following his outstanding performances with Argentina and Inter Miami, he is tipped to return to the Ballon d’Or podium, according to several outlets such as Bleacher Report, and others. However, he does not emerge as the leading candidate to win the trophy.

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Updated 2026 Ballon d’Or top 5 ranking

After the World Cup concluded, the 2025-26 season came to an end, leaving very little time to determine the Ballon d’Or winner. According to Bleacher Report, Harry Kane emerges as the leading favorite after shining in every competition he has played in. While Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi are expected to complete the podium, there are two other players who could gain more importance in the coming days.