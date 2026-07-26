Report: Vinicius Jr. lowers his demands to Real Madrid as Arsenal plot record-breaking salary offer

Vinicius Jr. has been Real Madrid‘s most important player over the last few years. After leading the club to several titles, he seemed to be the leader of the sporting project. However, he has yet to renew his contract, even lowering his demands in order to do so. Amid these negotiations, Arsenal have reportedly decided to aggressively pursue the Brazilian, preparing a record-breaking salary offer to convince him.

According to Jose Felix Diaz, via Diario AS, Vinicius Jr.’s only absolute priority is to renew his contract with Real Madrid. Therefore, he has decided to significantly reduce his salary demands, seeking to earn €20 million per season, an increase of only €5 million. After several months of suspending negotiations, both parties will resume talks next week, as the player first wants to speak with Jose Mourinho.

Amid this stance toward Real Madrid, Vinicius Jr. could be tempted by a move to the Premier League. According to Dominik King of The Telegraph Football, Arsenal are prepared to offer him a salary of £400,000 per week, around £20 million per season (approximately $27 million per season). With that, he would become the highest-paid player in the Gunners’ history. However, they still have to negotiate with the Spanish side.

As one of the team’s most important players, Real Madrid may not make his departure easy. Head coach José Mourinho reportedly considers the Brazilian untouchable. Therefore, Arsenal would have to pay €160 million, as Los Blancos consider him one of the best players in the world, reports The Athletic. As a result, the Gunners have not yet taken the first step in negotiations, leaving his future open.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid celebrates with Vinicius Jr.

Vinicius Jr. would thrive with a move to Arsenal

Throughout the last few years, Vinicius Jr. has been the cornerstone of Real Madrid. Leading the team to several titles, he has been its most decisive player since his arrival. However, Kylian Mbappé has established as the leader of the project, earning a higher salary and becoming the center of everything. Because of this, the Brazilian’s potential move to Arsenal would be the right decision, as he would become the focal point of the entire team.

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At Arsenal, Vinicius Jr. would become the team’s most important player, aiming to be its top scorer and the leading figure behind future titles. With his winning experience, he could lead the club in the UEFA Champions League, looking to make history with the team. After that, he could once again compete for the Ballon d’Or by winning trophies and being the leader of a team, something he seemingly cannot achieve at Real Madrid.