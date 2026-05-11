How to watch Tottenham vs Leeds in USA: 2026 Premier League, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Tottenham vs Leeds on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Tottenham vs Leeds WHAT English Premier League WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Monday, May 11, 2026 WHERE DirecTV Stream, Sling, USA Network, Universo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

Tottenham enters this critical home fixture in a desperate fight for Premier League survival. Hovering just one point above the relegation zone, the pressure is immense. Despite a dismal home record that has seen them fail to win in their last nine matches at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, a recent surge under new manager Roberto De Zerbi, marked by two consecutive away victories, has injected a sliver of hope into their campaign. For Spurs, this match isn’t just about three points; it’s about defying their season-long struggles in front of their own fans to secure their top-flight status.

Conversely, Leeds United travels to London with the luxury of security. Comfortably positioned in 14th place, Daniel Farke‘s squad is free from the anxieties of the relegation battle. They arrive in exceptional form, currently riding a six-match unbeaten streak that includes three straight wins. Playing without pressure, Leeds poses a significant threat, eager to cap off a successful season by extending their impressive run and exploiting the vulnerabilities of a high-stakes opponent.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The season trajectories of these two clubs could not be more different. Tottenham has endured a shockingly poor campaign, unexpectedly finding themselves in a relegation scrap. The recent arrival of Roberto De Zerbi has sparked a tactical shift and a much-needed boost in results, but their survival remains precarious. In contrast, Leeds overcame early-season struggles after a pivotal tactical switch to a 3-5-2 formation in November, transforming their season and securing their safety with games to spare.

The tactical battle will likely be decided by Tottenham‘s newfound aggression against Leeds‘ established system. Under De Zerbi, Spurs have become a high-pressing unit, leading the league in final third ball recoveries over the last four games. This intense approach will test the resilience of Leeds‘ 3-5-2, a formation that has made them a potent, high-scoring side. The game will be won or lost in how effectively Spurs can disrupt Leeds‘ midfield and counter their offensive threats, particularly Noah Okafor and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

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Motivation is the defining factor in this clash. For Tottenham, desperation is the primary driver. With their Premier League status hanging by a thread, every tackle and every attack carries immense weight, especially in a home stadium where they have consistently failed. Leeds, free from such pressures, is motivated by professionalism and the desire to continue their excellent form. Their relaxed but confident approach could be the perfect antidote to Tottenham‘s high-anxiety environment.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, this fixture has been dominated by Tottenham. Spurs have won the last five consecutive meetings against Leeds, establishing a clear psychological advantage. This run of dominance includes a 2-1 victory at Elland Road earlier in the season, reinforcing their ability to get results against this specific opponent.

Recent encounters have been consistently high-scoring and entertaining affairs. Across the last five matchups, Tottenham has emerged victorious with scorelines of 2-1, 4-1, 4-3, 4-0, and 2-1. This pattern highlights not only Spurs‘ offensive prowess in this fixture but also a defensive vulnerability, as they have only kept one clean sheet in that span.

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The data points towards goals. An incredible average of 4.4 goals per game has been scored in the last five head-to-head clashes. Furthermore, both teams have found the back of the net in four of those five games. Bettors should note that Tottenham has scored at least two goals in each of their last five victories over Leeds, making a multi-goal performance a strong historical trend.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Tottenham is grappling with a severe injury crisis at the worst possible time, while Leeds arrives with a relatively healthy and stable squad.

Spurs manager Roberto De Zerbi is contending with a lengthy list of absentees for this crucial match. Key players including Cristian Romero, Xavi Simons, and Mohammed Kudus are out for the remainder of the season. The attack is particularly thin, with Dominic Solanke and Dejan Kulusevski injured, leaving Richarlison and Randal Kolo Muani as the only available senior forwards. This lack of depth severely limits De Zerbi‘s tactical flexibility.

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Leeds, in contrast, faces far fewer personnel issues. While Ilia Gruev and Gabriel Gudmundsson are sidelined, manager Daniel Farke has an otherwise full-strength squad to choose from. Given their outstanding recent form, Farke is expected to field a similar lineup to the one that secured a convincing 3-1 victory over Burnley in their last outing, relying on a consistent and confident group of players.

Tottenham Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Kinsky; Udogie, M. van de Ven, Danso, Pedro Porro; Bentancur, Palhinha; Tel, Gallagher, Kolo Muani; Richarlison.

De Zerbi is likely to stick with the same eleven that earned a vital win against Aston Villa. This lineup features a robust midfield trio designed to press aggressively and control possession, a hallmark of the new manager’s tactical philosophy.

Leeds Projected XI (3-4-2-1):

Darlow; Struijk, Bijol, Rodon; Justin, Ampadu, Tanaka, Bogle; Okafor, Stach; Calvert-Lewin.

This formation has been the bedrock of Leeds‘ success in the second half of the season. It provides defensive solidity while allowing attacking midfielders Noah Okafor and Anton Stach to support the in-form striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

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More details on how to watch

You can watch the Tottenham vs Leeds live stream on DirecTV Stream. The service is available on a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and iOS and Android mobile devices, as well as via web browsers.

A subscription to DirecTV Stream not only gives you access to this Premier League match but also to a host of other soccer competitions. You can stream other leagues and tournaments, ensuring you never miss a moment of the action from around the world.

The service is priced at $69.99/month, offering a comprehensive package for soccer fans. This plan includes access to all live matches, on-demand content, and exclusive analysis shows.

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SEE MORE: Watch Premier League on US TV for more information.

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