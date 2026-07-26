How to watch Deportivo Riestra vs Boca Juniors match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Liga Profesional Argentina

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Deportivo Riestra vs Boca Juniors on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Deportivo Riestra vs Boca Juniors WHAT Liga Profesional Argentina WHEN 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT • Sunday, July 26, 2026 WHERE Fubo, Fanatiz, TyC Sports Internacional and ViX STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Deportivo Riestra will look to make an early statement when it hosts Boca Juniors in a challenging home matchup. Despite a difficult previous season, Riestra has earned a reputation for being hard to beat on its own field and will be eager to pull off an upset.

Boca arrives with momentum after opening the campaign with a Copa Sudamericana victory over O’Higgins and is considered one of the main contenders in the tournament. With both teams aiming to start strong, this is a game fans won’t want to miss.

More details on how to watch With With Fubo , you can watch Deportivo Riestra vs Boca Juniors and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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