2026 World Cup winner Dani Olmo fires back at Argentina assistant Roberto Ayala statements: ‘He is not telling the truth’

After shining in dominant fashion, Spain established as the 2026 World Cup winner, setting an example with their style of play and defensive solidity. However, Dani Olmo became involved in a physical altercation with Roberto Ayala, drawing everyone’s attention. After that, Argentina’s assistant coach made a statement acknowledging his mistake, but the 28-year-old star has been blunt in his response.

The match between Spain and Argentina was surrounded by controversy due to the excessive “aggressiveness” of Lionel Scaloni’s team, which overshadowed the champions. However, Ayala admitted his mistake, publicly apologizing and stating that he would like to do so face to face. Not everything was positive, as he hinted that Dani Olmo said something that made him react, which the 28-year-old star came out to deny.

“Someone who admits they regret it, but justifies a punch by claiming it was a response to something that was said, probably doesn’t regret it, because they’re not telling the truth. I didn’t say anything to him, so I have no need for him to apologize to me… What truly defines us is not the mistake, but the courage to accept it with humility, honesty, and dignity,” Dani Olmo revealed, via Diari de Terrasa.

Not only has Dani Olmo publicly criticized Argentina, but Luis de la Fuente has as well. “It is intolerable, inadmissible, and cannot be allowed. We must highlight our behavior in the face of aggression and provocation,” he said, via TV. However, FIFA has not provided any update on whether there will be sanctions, leaving the matter unresolved. For that reason, the tensions between the two sides are expected to remain until their next meeting.

Dani Olmo #10 of Spain celebrates with the FIFA World Cup Winner’s Trophy.

Dani Olmo hails Spain’s 2026 World Cup performance as ‘incredible’

Amid all the criticism of Argentina and its “aggressiveness,” the focus of the 2026 World Cup has shifted away from what really matters: Spain’s performance. With this in mind, Dani Olmo has decided to downplay that incident and describe the team’s performance in the tournament as incredible. In addition, Luis de la Fuente’s team remained the most balanced and most dominant, being deserved champions.

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“Thank God—what really matters is that we’ve experienced an incredible World Cup, that the world has seen it, and that we’re world champions after putting in a tremendous amount of work,” Dani Olmo said, via Diari de Terrasa. Throughout the tournament, Spain conceded only one goal and managed to demonstrate their offensive prowess. Since they did not rely on a single star player, the goal scorers rotated from game to game.

With one of the youngest rosters at the World Cup, Spain could dominate again in the 2030 edition. Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, and the rest of the stars will still be at the perfect age to shine and reach their best version. Therefore, Luis de la Fuente’s only task will be to find the ideal complementary pieces, such as a replacement in attack.