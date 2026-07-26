Inter Milan working to sign Cristian Romero from Tottenham after 2026 World Cup campaign

Cristian Romero appears to be on his way out at Tottenham Hotspur, and following a standout 2026 World Cup run with Argentina, a line of top suitors is forming. Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio recently confirmed that the Italian giants are actively pursuing the center back to orchestrate his return to Serie A during the summer transfer window.

Speaking to Sky Italy on Saturday, Ausilio openly addressed Inter’s pursuit of the Argentine star: “It’s definitely a deal we are trying to sign with the player and the club. These things take some time but there’s definitely interest. Let’s see.“

According to soccer insider Fabrizio Romano, Romero is fully expected to exit North London, and Spurs have already laid the groundwork for his departure. Alongside holdovers Micky van de Ven and Kevin Danso, Tottenham bolstered their backline by signing Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke, leaving the club with a crowded defense and a clear incentive to move Romero.

FC Barcelona have also expressed interest in landing Romero this summer. However, any potential move by the Catalan side hinges on offloading one of their own center backs first, leaving Inter Milan as the clear frontrunner in the sweepstakes for now.

Djed Spence #25 of England is tackled by Cristian Romero #13 of Argentina.

While a final transfer fee has yet to be reported, prying the defender away from England won’t come cheap. Romero carries an estimated market value of €50 million ($54M USD) on Transfermarkt, a price tag higher than Inter would ideally like to spend, but following the departures of starters Stefan de Vrij and Denzel Dumfries, the Italian club is desperate for a marquee addition to its backline.

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Romero’s discipline remains a talking point in England

Serving as Tottenham’s captain throughout the 2025–26 season and leading Argentina to the 2026 World Cup final reaffirmed Romero’s status as one of the premier defenders on the planet, leaving some to wonder why Spurs would part ways with him. However, his aggressive style of play, and a persistent habit of drawing cards and suspensions, remains a hot topic across English media.

Since joining Tottenham in 2021, Romero has racked up six red cards, one in the UEFA Conference League, one in the Champions League, and four in the Premier League. His most recent dismissal in February 2026 gave him the dubious distinction of being the most red-carded player in England’s top flight since his arrival.

Romero’s disciplinary record in North London stands in stark contrast to his pristine play for the national team. Across 58 caps for Argentina since his international debut in June 2021, he has picked up 10 yellow cards but has never been sent off, a composed version of the defender Inter Milan will be eager to unlock if the transfer goes through.

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