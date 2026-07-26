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Cristiano Ronaldo may not get any reinforcements as Al Nassr reportedly face serious financial problems

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Under Jorge Jesus, Al Nassr managed to secure their first Saudi Pro League title in many years. Because of this, they seemed destined to strengthen their roster significantly, looking to improve their competitiveness and chase again the title. However, Cristiano Ronaldo may not receive any new teammates, as his team is reportedly facing serious financial problems ahead of the 2026-27 season.

According to Arriyadiyah, a well-known Saudi media outlet, Al Nassr are facing significant debt, owing 800 million Saudi riyals (around $212 million). Because of this, the Saudi Public Investment Fund, the club’s owner, has decided to protect its finances, improve the fan base, and increase its marketing value. Therefore, they will not make any signings until they receive immediate liquidity.

Along with this decision not to make any signings, Al Nassr have reportedly decided to hire financial, commercial, and legal consultancy firms. With this, they aim to increase their commercial revenues and improve their financial situation. Moreover, the Saudi Public Investment Fund is open to selling the club, with two serious offers already on the table.

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Without great financial power to make signings, the competitiveness of Cristiano Ronaldo’s team decreases significantly compared to rivals such as Al Hilal. In addition, they were unable to retain Jorge Jesus, forcing a managerial change to Ange Postecoglou. Therefore, they are in a race against time to improve their financial structure and strengthen the team in crucial areas.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr is challenged by Nasser Al-Dawsari of Al Hilal.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr is challenged by Nasser Al-Dawsari of Al Hilal.

Al Nassr’s financial problems could worsen without on-field success

Despite Al Nassr winning the Saudi Pro League title, the club experienced several problems throughout the previous season. Despite its attacking brilliance, the team often struggled in midfield, failing to control the tempo of matches and losing possession too frequently. If they are unable to strengthen their roster, their financial problems could worsen, as poor sporting results could begin to pile up as well.

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Heading into the 2026-27 season, Al Nassr are looking to defend their league title and win the AFC Champions League Elite. If they fail to win either competition, their projected revenues could decline, significantly worsening their financial problems. In addition, they would be wasting Cristiano Ronaldo’s final year and failing to win trophies would mean missing a major marketing opportunity.

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