How to watch Honduras U20 vs Jamaica U20 match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF U-20 Championship

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Honduras U20 vs Jamaica U20 on US television and via legal streaming:
|WHO
|Honduras U20 vs Jamaica U20
|WHAT
|CONCACAF U-20 Championship
|WHEN
|9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT • Sunday, July 26, 2026
|WHERE
|Fubo, Fox Sports 2, FOX One and ViX
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
This Group C showdown could prove pivotal in determining the tournament outlook for both sides. With Canada and Panama entering as the early favorites to secure the top two positions, Honduras and Jamaica know that earning a victory in their opening match is essential to keeping their qualification hopes alive.
Whether they are targeting a runner-up finish or hoping to advance as one of the best third-place teams, both nations need to secure all three points on Matchday 1. A draw would do little to help either team’s ambitions, adding even more pressure and importance to what promises to be a must-watch battle.
More details on how to watch
With Fubo
, you can watch Honduras U20 vs Jamaica U20 and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app
is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule
to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN
, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs
for streaming soccer.