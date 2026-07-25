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Lionel Messi to miss 2026 MLS All-Star Game: Will he receive a sanction again?

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi will once again be absent from the MLS All-Star Game, set to take place on Wednesday, July 29, against Liga MX at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

It marks another notable absence for the tournament’s biggest draw, as the Inter Miami captain remains the most influential player across both Concacaf leagues.

Unlike last year, though, this absence was known well in advance. Messi is currently on an authorized vacation period, granted by his club after Argentina’s run to the 2026 World Cup final. Rodrigo De Paul, his Inter Miami teammate and fellow World Cup finalist, was left off the event for the same reason.

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Messi’s absence from the 2026 edition won’t result in any sanction, since the league was informed of his unavailability well ahead of time and he was never included on the official MLS roster in the first place.

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Was Messi sanctioned at the 2025 edition?

This isn’t the first time Messi has skipped the exhibition. He also sat out the 2025 edition, but under very different circumstances: back then, he had been named to the squad and pulled out at the last minute, citing muscle overload.

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Because that decision wasn’t backed by a confirmed injury from MLS medical staff, and was instead a precaution taken jointly by the player and then-manager Javier Mascherano’s coaching staff, the league handed Messi a one-match suspension.

MLS roster for the 2026 All-Star Game

  • Goalkeepers: Maxime Crepeau (Orlando City), Matt Freese (New York City FC), Brian Schwake (Nashville SC).
  • Defenders: Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew), Lucas Herrington (Colorado Rapids), Richie Laryea (Toronto FC), Anthony Markanich (Minnesota United), Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Chicago Fire), Steven Moreira (Columbus Crew), Daniel Munie (San Jose Earthquakes), Andy Najar (Nashville SC), Jackson Ragen (Seattle Sounders), Tim Ream (Charlotte FC).
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  • Midfielders: Pep Biel (Charlotte FC), Yannick Bright (Inter Miami), Andres Cubas (Vancouver Whitecaps), Evander (FC Cincinnati), Carles Gil (New England Revolution), Zavier Gozo (Real Salt Lake), Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC), Thomas Muller (Vancouver Whitecaps), Ashley Westwood (Charlotte FC).
  • Forwards: Anders Dreyer (San Diego FC), Guilherme (Houston Dynamo), Julian Hall (New York Red Bulls), Son Heung-Min (LAFC), Petar Musa (FC Dallas), Sam Surridge (Nashville SC), Philip Zinckernagel (Chicago Fire).
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