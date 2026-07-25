Vinicius’ future could be in the Premier League if Real Madrid renewal falls apart

For the last few years, there has been a strong connection between Vinicius and Real Madrid, with the club winning major trophies while the winger has shined on the left side. However, they could be headed for a split if they cannot reach an agreement on a new contract.

Vinicius’ future could then be in the Premier League, with Sky Sports reporting that Arsenal are exploring a potential move for the Real Madrid star. The report suggests that the interest is still in its early stages and that the clubs have not been in contact.

The situation is connected to Vinicius’ contract, as the 26-year-old has entered the final year of his current deal with Real Madrid. The Spanish club wants to reach an agreement on a new contract, but Real Madrid could consider selling him rather than risk losing one of its biggest stars for free next summer.

Arsenal’s other options in attack

Vinicius is not the only player Arsenal are considering for their attack. The Gunners have also been interested in Bradley Barcola if the Paris Saint-Germain forward becomes available, while Yan Diomande has emerged as another option for the left side of the attack. Arsenal have also pursued Julián Álvarez as they look for a major addition to their forward line.

Barcola could be an option (Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

The need for another attacking option has increased after Leandro Trossard‘s departure, with the Belgian leaving Arsenal for Besiktas. Gabriel Martinelli’s recent output has also become a point of attention, with the Brazilian scoring only one goal in the Premier League they just won.

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see also Vinicius and Real Madrid reportedly not close to extending expiring contract

Arsenal’s interest in Vinicius therefore comes as part of a wider search for more quality in attack. The club have already purchased Christos Tzolis, but the Brazilian would represent a much bigger addition to the squad and could give the Gunners another elite option on the left side of the attack.

Real Madrid’s renewal problem with Vinicius

Mundo Deportivo reports that Real Madrid are willing to raise Vinicius’ salary from €15 million to €20 million net per year, but the two sides are still not close to an agreement. The Brazilian wants terms that would put him alongside Kylian Mbappé as the club’s highest-paid player, which could leave the door open for Arsenal if the renewal talks remain unresolved.