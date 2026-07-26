Inter Miami issue positive injury update on German Berterame after head collision in CF Montreal MLS clash

German Berterame raised alarm bells during Saturday’s MLS match, exiting early against CF Montreal following a frightening collision that required him to be taken to a local hospital by ambulance. A day after the terrifying moment, Inter Miami released an encouraging medical update regarding the striker’s status.

In the 70th minute of the match between the Herons and Montreal, Berterame was involved in a hard aerial clash with defender Efrain Morales and landed awkwardly on the turf. After lying motionless for several minutes while receiving immediate medical care, the forward was loaded onto a stretcher and transferred to an awaiting ambulance.

On Sunday, Inter Miami issued an official statement outlining an optimistic prognosis: “Berterame is doing well. He was discharged from the hospital today and is returning home after spending the night under observation at Montreal General Hospital.“

The club also confirmed that the Mexico international suffered injuries to his left shoulder and nose as a result of the hard hit. He is now set to begin his rehabilitation under the direct care and supervision of Inter Miami’s medical staff.

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No concrete timetable has been set for his return, as the club noted that his progress “will determine the timeline for his return to physical activity.” Inter Miami returns to action next Saturday, Aug. 1, against the Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium, where head coach Guillermo Hoyos will hope to have his starting forward back in the mix.

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Berterame’s message to the team

The 1-0 victory over Montreal carried a bittersweet tone for players shaken by the severity of Berterame’s injury. After converting the game-winning penalty in the 81st minute, Luis Suarez held up Berterame’s jersey to the broadcast cameras in a sign of solidarity with his injured teammate.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Hoyos provided initial reassurance regarding Berterame’s condition: “He’s recovering right now, he’s fine, conscious. His family is aware of everything. They’re calm. The most important thing is that he’s OK, and right now he is OK.“

Following the match, Berterame reposted an Instagram story from Suárez that read “We’re with you, German,” to which the Mexican forward replied, “Thanks to everyone for the win.” With Inter Miami already weathering an injury bug alongside Lionel Messi’s absence, getting Berterame back on the pitch will be crucial for the club’s upcoming stretch.

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