Report: Santiago Gimenez draws Premier League interest as price tag emerges ahead of AC Milan injury return

Santiago Gimenez has been a significant absentee for AC Milan for much of the 2025-26 season, a prolonged absence that has cast doubt over his future at the club. With reports now surfacing of Premier League interest and a price tag attached to the Mexican striker, Gimenez is finally approaching a return to action for the Rossoneri.

When Massimiliano Allegri was appointed head coach ahead of the season, it was clear that Gimenez did not fit the profile of striker the Italian typically favors, and he was set to battle for his place alongside Christopher Nkunku. Sidelined since October, Milan moved to address the void by signing Niclas Füllkrug as their first-choice center forward to suit Allegri’s system, leaving Gimenez’s standing at the club in significant doubt after an absence of nearly five months.

Against that uncertain backdrop, journalist Marco Varini has reported that Gimenez has attracted interest from Premier League sides Sunderland AFC and Leeds United. The Black Cats made contact with the Mexican’s camp in recent months but have yet to table a formal offer, with their interest now resurfacing as the summer transfer window draws closer.

Varini also reports that Milan have set a price tag of 30 million euros for any club looking to sign Gimenez in the upcoming window. The Rossoneri paid 30.2 million euros to Feyenoord for the striker in early 2025, and are determined to recoup at least that figure if he departs, with no willingness to accept anything less.

Santiago Gimenez of AC Milan celebrates with teammates Christopher Nkunku and Davide Bartesaghi.

The final call will rest largely with Gimenez himself, who is contracted to AC Milan through June 2029, with any move also dependent on the club’s plans for next season. Sunderland have had a solid Premier League campaign and currently sit 11th with 40 points, while Leeds United find themselves in murkier waters, placed 15th with 31 points and just three clear of the relegation zone. Should Leeds go down, the pursuit for Gimenez would effectively become a one-horse race.

Santiago Gimenez nearing his return to AC Milan

Milan’s attempts to manage Gimenez’s right ankle injury proved complicated, with an initial conservative treatment failing to resolve the issue before the club opted for surgery on December 19. His last appearance came on October 28 in a 1-1 draw against Atalanta, and since then he has been absent for 21 matches across all competitions.

Though still some way from peak form, Gimenez is expected to be available for Milan’s upcoming Serie A fixture against Lazio on Sunday. Whether Allegri includes him in the squad will depend on how the striker responds in training over the coming days.

In what has been a frustrating and disrupted campaign, Gimenez has managed just 11 appearances for Milan, contributing one goal and two assists while spending far more time on the treatment table than on the pitch. With the season entering its final stretch, however, the striker now has ten remaining Serie A games to rediscover his best form and make his case, with the 2026 World Cup looming large on the horizon.

