Bradley Barcola has reportedly decided not to renew his contract with PSG: What are his possible destinations?

Paris Saint-Germain have become the best team in the world, winning two consecutive UEFA Champions League titles. Despite this, Bradley Barcola appears determined to leave the club after losing prominence and becoming a regular substitute. As a result, Barcola has reportedly decided not to renew his contract, attracting the attention of several teams. However, two clubs appear to be leading the race for his signing.

According to Fabrice Hawkins of RMC Sport, via X, Bradley Barcola has already rejected three contract renewal offers from PSG and is determined not to accept any of them. Therefore, there will be no further discussions between the two parties, meaning his contract will expire in 2028. As he is not an undisputed starter under head coach Luis Enrique, he appears open to leaving either this summer or in the summer of 2027.

With two years still remaining on his contract, PSG are not open to letting him leave easily. They are reportedly demanding a €170 million transfer fee, complicating his departure. However, Liverpool and Arsenal are determined to pursue his signing, as they consider him a truly game-changing player, reports L’Équipe. Amid this race, the Reds are leading the race due to the player’s acceptance to play at Anfield.

Despite Liverpool being his preferred destination, Arsenal remain very attentive to the signing of Barcola, but only values his transfer at around €90 million, reports L’Équipe. Therefore, they would need to wait for PSG to lower its demands in order to complete his arrival this summer. While the Premier League appears to be his dream destination, Bradley has another option open: Bayern Munich.

Bradley Barcola of PSG attempts to shoot past David Raya of Arsenal.

Bradley Barcola tipped to replace Luis Díaz at Bayern Munich

Throughout the 2025-26 season, Bayern Munich established as one of the best attacking teams in the world. Led by Luis Diaz, Harry Kane, and Michael Olise, they dominated in Europe, leaving a strong impression despite failing to win the UEFA Champions League. However, the Colombian star could leave in a blockbuster transfer to Al Hilal. Therefore, Bradley Barcola would be the ideal replacement.

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Like Liverpool and Arsenal, Bayern Munich are reportedly monitoring the arrival of the French winger. However, Luis Diaz’s departure would be the key condition for the club to move forward with his signing, as there would currently be no room for him in the starting lineup. In that sense, the 23-year-old star would be the ideal replacement, as he is essential in both the creative and goalscoring aspects of the game.