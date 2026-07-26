Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
soccer
Comments

Bradley Barcola has reportedly decided not to renew his contract with PSG: What are his possible destinations?

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Bradley Barcola of PSG runs with the ball during to the UEFA Champions League Final.
© David Ramos/Getty ImagesBradley Barcola of PSG runs with the ball during to the UEFA Champions League Final.

Paris Saint-Germain have become the best team in the world, winning two consecutive UEFA Champions League titles. Despite this, Bradley Barcola appears determined to leave the club after losing prominence and becoming a regular substitute. As a result, Barcola has reportedly decided not to renew his contract, attracting the attention of several teams. However, two clubs appear to be leading the race for his signing.

According to Fabrice Hawkins of RMC Sport, via X, Bradley Barcola has already rejected three contract renewal offers from PSG and is determined not to accept any of them. Therefore, there will be no further discussions between the two parties, meaning his contract will expire in 2028. As he is not an undisputed starter under head coach Luis Enrique, he appears open to leaving either this summer or in the summer of 2027.

With two years still remaining on his contract, PSG are not open to letting him leave easily. They are reportedly demanding a €170 million transfer fee, complicating his departure. However, Liverpool and Arsenal are determined to pursue his signing, as they consider him a truly game-changing player, reports L’Équipe. Amid this race, the Reds are leading the race due to the player’s acceptance to play at Anfield.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Despite Liverpool being his preferred destination, Arsenal remain very attentive to the signing of Barcola, but only values his transfer at around €90 million, reports L’Équipe. Therefore, they would need to wait for PSG to lower its demands in order to complete his arrival this summer. While the Premier League appears to be his dream destination, Bradley has another option open: Bayern Munich.

Bradley Barcola of PSG attempts to shoot past David Raya of Arsenal.

Bradley Barcola of PSG attempts to shoot past David Raya of Arsenal.

Bradley Barcola tipped to replace Luis Díaz at Bayern Munich

Throughout the 2025-26 season, Bayern Munich established as one of the best attacking teams in the world. Led by Luis Diaz, Harry Kane, and Michael Olise, they dominated in Europe, leaving a strong impression despite failing to win the UEFA Champions League. However, the Colombian star could leave in a blockbuster transfer to Al Hilal. Therefore, Bradley Barcola would be the ideal replacement.

Advertisement
Michael Olise’s Bayern Munich future in doubt as Kylian Mbappe reportedly tries to lure France teammate to Real Madrid

see also

Michael Olise’s Bayern Munich future in doubt as Kylian Mbappe reportedly tries to lure France teammate to Real Madrid

Like Liverpool and Arsenal, Bayern Munich are reportedly monitoring the arrival of the French winger. However, Luis Diaz’s departure would be the key condition for the club to move forward with his signing, as there would currently be no room for him in the starting lineup. In that sense, the 23-year-old star would be the ideal replacement, as he is essential in both the creative and goalscoring aspects of the game.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Report: Luis Diaz could become Cristiano Ronaldo’s rival as Al Hilal open to offer of more than €100 million to Bayern Munich

Report: Luis Diaz could become Cristiano Ronaldo’s rival as Al Hilal open to offer of more than €100 million to Bayern Munich

After an outstanding season, Luis Díaz has established as one of the best players in the world. However, he could become Cristiano Ronaldo's direct rival in the Saudi Pro League. Al Hilal are reportedly open to offering more than €100 million to Bayern Munich.

Michael Olise discarded as a target for Real Madrid, but Yan Diomande gets closer

Michael Olise discarded as a target for Real Madrid, but Yan Diomande gets closer

Real Madrid seem ready to move on from Michael Olise as Yan Diomande becomes the target.

Michael Olise’s Bayern Munich future in doubt as Kylian Mbappe reportedly tries to lure France teammate to Real Madrid

Michael Olise’s Bayern Munich future in doubt as Kylian Mbappe reportedly tries to lure France teammate to Real Madrid

After sharing the stage in the France national team during the World Cup, Kylian Mbappe is reportedly trying to convince Bayern Munich's Michael Olise to join him at Real Madrid.

Marcus Rashford’s future far from Barcelona as Bayern Munich reportedly eye move for the Englishman on one condition

Marcus Rashford’s future far from Barcelona as Bayern Munich reportedly eye move for the Englishman on one condition

Following the signing of Anthony Gordon, Marcus Rashford appears to be moving further away from Barcelona. As a result, Bayern Munich are reportedly making a move for the Englishman, remaining open to signing him, but under a clear condition for the 28-year-old star.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo