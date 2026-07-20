Report: New date emerges for Argentina vs Spain Finalissima after 2026 World Cup final

World Cup winner Spain and runner-up Argentina may have settled soccer’s biggest prize on the grandest stage, but another blockbuster meeting could already be on the horizon. Fresh reports have sparked excitement over the Finalissima, and supporters are now eagerly waiting to discover when the intercontinental showdown could finally take place after months of uncertainty.

The Finalissima had originally been expected to bring together the champions of Europe and South America before the World Cup, but circumstances prevented the match from happening. Now, following Spain’s triumph over Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, a new report suggests the fixture may finally be back on the calendar.

The Finalissima is a match contested between the reigning UEFA European champion and the CONMEBOL Copa America champion. Although it has existed in different forms throughout soccer history, the competition returned under its current name in 2022, when Argentina defeated Italy 3-0 at Wembley Stadium.

The second edition was originally scheduled to feature Spain and Argentina, but it never took place. Instead, soccer fans watched those same two national teams meet in the World Cup final, where Ferran Torres scored the extra-time winner to secure La Roja’s second World Cup title.

Why the original match never happened

Before the World Cup, the Finalissima had been scheduled for March 2026 at Lusail Stadium, the venue that famously hosted the 2022 World Cup final.

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However, the fixture was ultimately cancelled after growing security concerns in the Middle East complicated travel and event planning. Reports indicated that ongoing regional political tensions made hosting the match increasingly difficult, forcing organizers to reconsider their plans.

Several alternative venues were reportedly explored, including the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, while another proposal suggested playing home-and-away matches in Spain and Argentina. Those options never received unanimous approval, and the match was eventually abandoned.

Report reveals new possible date

According to ESPN Argentina journalist Martin Arevalo, the long-awaited Finalissima may now be staged later this year. The report claims the Finalissima could be played in November 2026 at Lusail Stadium in Qatar, with the Qatari government reportedly having already acquired the rights to host the match.

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Lamine Yamal #19 of Spain is congratulated by Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina

If confirmed, it would finally deliver the clash that supporters have anticipated since both national teams captured their respective continental championships. While UEFA and CONMEBOL have yet to officially confirm the fixture, the report has already generated enormous interest. What’s more, Lusail Stadium would once again become the stage for another major international final.

The venue has already established itself as one of world soccer’s most iconic stadiums after hosting the dramatic 2022 World Cup final. Qatar has continued investing heavily in international sporting events, and staging the Finalissima would further strengthen its reputation as a global soccer destination.

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The World Cup final added even more intrigue

Fate ultimately produced an even bigger occasion, with Spain and Argentina facing one another in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final instead of the Finalissima.

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Spain deserved its victory after controlling much of the contest and limiting Argentina to very few attacking opportunities. Torres scored the decisive goal in the 106th minute, while Enzo Fernandez was sent off shortly before extra time, leaving Argentina to finish the match with ten players.

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Although many expected a spectacular final featuring two soccer giants, the contest became increasingly physical as it progressed. Argentina struggled to impose its usual attacking rhythm, while Spain remained patient before finally breaking through in extra time.