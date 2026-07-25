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Is Lionel Messi playing? Projected lineups for CF Montreal vs Inter Miami in MLS showdown

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi will sit out Inter Miami’s trip to face CF Montreal in Matchday 18 of the 2026 MLS regular season, as the Argentine captain continues his mandatory recovery period following Argentina’s run to the 2026 World Cup final. Messi has yet to return to training with the Herons since getting back from the tournament.

His absence isn’t tied to injury or suspension. Current FIFA-FIFPRO regulations grant players a minimum 21-day rest window after major international tournaments, and Messi is using his in full.

Rodrigo De Paul is in the same boat and will also miss the trip to Quebec. It’s a notable blow for Inter Miami’s attack, given Messi has racked up 12 goals and seven assists in just 14 MLS appearances this season.

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Inter Miami arrive at Stade Saputo on a five-match winning streak and sit near the top of the Eastern Conference table, with Luis Suarez carrying the attacking load in Messi’s absence — the 39-year-old scored a brace in Miami’s 3-2 win over Chicago Fire last time out.

Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez celebrates a goal for Inter Miami. (Getty Images)

CF Montreal projected lineup

CF Montreal could line up in a 4-3-3, with Matthew Longstaff as the creative engine in midfield. Up top, the trio of Hennadiy Synchuk, Prince Owusu and Noah Streit will be tasked with breaking down the Inter Miami backline.

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Luis Suarez reaches 50 goals in 100 Inter Miami games, only falling short of Lionel Messi’s record

CF Montreal’s projected starting XI: Breza; Bugaj, Neal, Vera, Petrasso; Herbers, Longstaff, Loturi; Synchuk, Owusu, Streit.

Inter Miami projected lineup

With Messi and De Paul unavailable, Hoyos is expected to turn to a 4-3-3 built around Luis Suarez, who’s been in red-hot form with eight goals in his last 12 MLS appearances, including a brace in the win over Chicago Fire.

Inter Miami’s projected starting XI: St. Clair; Mura, Fray, Micael, Reguilon; Ruiz, Bright, Segovia; Silvetti, Suarez, Berterame.

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When could Messi be back?

As for when Messi comes back, the picture is still taking shape. He’s expected to rejoin the group in late July or early August, but given the 21-day rest allowance, his likelier reappearance could come in the Leagues Cup.

Inter Miami open group play against Atletico de San Luis on August 5, face Monterrey on August 8, and close against Leon on August 12 — a date that would line up with the end of his mandated rest period.

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