Report: Yan Diomande to join attacking trio with Mbappe and Vinicius Jr. as Real Madrid reach agreement with RB Leipzig

Yan Diomande emerged as one of the breakout stars of the 2025-26 European season with RB Leipzig, parlaying that momentum into a spotlight-stealing campaign at the 2026 World Cup. His dazzling ascension caught the eye of Real Madrid, who have reportedly reached an agreement with the German side to add the young winger alongside Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe in a blockbuster frontline.

According to reports from journalists Ben Jacobs and Alex Crook, Real Madrid and RB Leipzig have struck a verbal agreement for Diomande’s transfer. Only minor details remain before the deal becomes official, with the expectation that the winger will arrive at the Santiago Bernabéu before the current summer window closes.

Diomande had initially reached a verbal agreement with Paris Saint-Germain in mid-June ahead of the World Cup, but negotiations between PSG and Leipzig stalled. As the tournament concluded, Real Madrid emerged as aggressive suitors, swiftly seizing control of the race by agreeing to personal terms before hammering out a transfer fee with the Bundesliga outfit.

Leipzig previously rejected a €90 million proposal with €10 million in add-ons from the Spanish giants. However, Sky Sports reporter Sacha Tavolieri indicates the revised package is now worth roughly €120 million inclusive of bonuses, with Diomande set to sign a five-year contract in Madrid.

Yan Diomande #11 of Cote d’Ivoire during the FIFA World Cup 2026.

That ballooning price tag ultimately forced PSG to withdraw from the bidding, as the French champions deemed the fee excessive. Now, the Ivorian international is set to rank among the most expensive signings in Real Madrid history, potentially crashing the top three alongside Jude Bellingham and Eden Hazard.

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see also Vinicius’ future could be in the Premier League if Real Madrid renewal falls apart

Diomande: The newest weapon in Real Madrid’s attack

Diomande is expected to become Real Madrid’s fifth addition of the summer transfer window, following high-profile deals for Ibrahima Konate, Denzel Dumfries, Bernardo Silva, and Marc Cucurella. Unlike his fellow newcomers, the winger represents the first true attacking piece of the haul, poised to form a lethal front three alongside Mbappe and Vinicius Jr.

Throughout last season, Madrid rotated Franco Mastantuono, Federico Valverde, Arda Guler, and Brahim Diaz along the right flank. However, those options functioned primarily as midfield facilitators, leaving Mbappe and Vinicius to carry the burden of the main line of attack.

In his debut season in the Bundesliga, the 19-year-old registered 15 goals and 11 assists across 46 appearances. He also led the German top flight with 3.6 completed dribbles per game, a mark that ranked second among all top-five European leagues, trailing only Lamine Yamal’s 4.8 per game in La Liga.

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Real Madrid now plan to deploy a tactical setup similar to the ones Vinicius and Mbappe thrive in with their national teams. With Vinicius stretching defenses on the left and Mbappe occupying the central striker role, Diomande gives Los Blancos a dynamic, explosive threat on the right wing.