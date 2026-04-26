How to watch Chelsea vs Leeds in USA: 2026 FA Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Chelsea vs Leeds on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Chelsea vs Leeds WHAT FA Cup WHEN 10:00am ET / 7:00am PT • Sunday, April 26, 2026

WHERE ESPN+,Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, and ESPN2 STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Chelsea arrives at Wembley in a state of crisis, with their season completely derailed and manager Liam Rosenior facing immense pressure. Having lost seven of their last eight matches across all competitions, the FA Cup represents their last and only chance to salvage a disastrous campaign. The urgency is palpable, as anything less than a victory could have significant consequences for the club’s direction.

In stark contrast, Leeds United travels to London brimming with confidence and momentum. Unbeaten in their last six games, they have already proven to be a difficult opponent for Chelsea this season, securing a win and a draw in their two league meetings. For a club that hasn’t reached an FA Cup Final since 1973, this match carries immense historical weight and the opportunity to cap a successful season with a statement win.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The trajectories of these two clubs could not be more different. Chelsea‘s season has collapsed, with their hopes of Champions League qualification extinguished amidst a string of poor results and scoreless performances. Conversely, Leeds has found its footing, pulling well clear of any relegation fears and building a reputation as a resilient, hard-working side under Daniel Farke.

The tactical battle will be a fascinating clash of styles: Chelsea‘s underperforming talent versus Leeds‘ relentless work ethic. The Blues have been outrun in every single one of their 34 Premier League matches this season, a statistic that highlights a severe lack of application. Leeds, who thrive on physical intensity, will aim to exploit this weakness, turning the vast Wembley pitch into a battleground where energy could triumph over technical skill.

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For Chelsea, the motivation is simple: survival. A trip to the FA Cup final is the only thing that can bring a positive note to a season of turmoil. For Leeds, this is a golden opportunity. Knowing the fragile state of their opponent, they will see this as their best chance in decades to reach a major final and deliver an unforgettable moment for their supporters.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Recent history between these two clubs shows a remarkably even contest. Over the last five encounters, both Chelsea and Leeds have claimed two victories apiece, with a single match ending in a draw. This balance suggests that despite their differing form, this fixture is often unpredictable and tightly contested.

However, focusing strictly on the current 2025/26 season, Leeds has held a clear advantage. They have remained unbeaten against the Blues, first securing a dominant 3-1 victory at Elland Road before fighting back to earn a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge. This recent record will give Leeds a significant psychological edge heading into the semi-final.

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Data from their latest matchups points towards an open and entertaining game. The last three meetings have seen both teams find the back of the net, and the last five fixtures have produced an average of 3.4 goals per game. This trend suggests that spectators should expect chances at both ends of the pitch.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Chelsea is grappling with a severe injury crisis in attack, while Leeds heads to the capital with a relatively settled and healthy squad.

The Blues will be without several key players, most notably forwards João Pedro and Cole Palmer, whose absences create a massive void in their offensive strategy. With other attackers also sidelined, manager Liam Rosenior‘s options are severely limited, forcing him to rely on the out-of-form Liam Delap to lead the line.

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Leeds is in a much better position, with only long-term absentees Anton Stach and Daniel James unavailable. Daniel Farke can field a lineup that is familiar with his system and full of confidence from their recent unbeaten run, giving them a major advantage in stability and cohesion.

Chelsea Projected XI (4-4-1-1): Sánchez; Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Hato; Neto, Caicedo, Lavia, Cucurella; Fernández; Delap.

With his primary goalscorers injured, Rosenior will likely deploy Enzo Fernández in a more advanced role to support lone striker Liam Delap. The midfield battle will be critical, where the energy of Moisés Caicedo and Roméo Lavia will be needed to counter Leeds’ relentless pressure.

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Leeds Projected XI (3-4-2-1): Darlow; Justin, Bijol, Struijk; Bogle, Tanaka, Ampadu, Gudmundsson; Aaronson, Okafor; Calvert-Lewin.

Farke is expected to trust the formation that has served him so well. The three-man defense provides a solid base, allowing wing-backs Jayden Bogle and Jóhann Berg Guðmundsson the freedom to join the attack. Brenden Aaronson and Noah Okafor will operate as creative forces behind the main striker.

More details on how to watch

You can watch the Chelsea vs Leeds live stream on Fubo. The service is available on a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and iOS and Android mobile devices.

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In addition to the FA Cup, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other top soccer competitions from around the world. This includes coverage of leagues like Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers.

A subscription to Fubo costs just $14.99/mo, offering incredible value for soccer fans who want to follow multiple competitions throughout the season.

SEE MORE: Watch more FA Cup games with our schedule of games.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.

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