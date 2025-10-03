Trending topics:
EFL Championship
How to watch Wrexham vs Birmingham City match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 EFL Championship

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Josh Windass of Wrexham
© Michael Regan/Getty ImagesJosh Windass of Wrexham
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Wrexham vs Birmingham City on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Wrexham vs Birmingham City
WHAT EFL Championship
WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Friday, October 3, 2025
WHERE Paramount+
FREE TRIAL WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Wrexham head into their next Championship clash knowing the pressure is on, as a gritty draw with Leicester left them on nine points and still looking over their shoulder in the relegation battle. Birmingham City, just two points ahead on 11, aren’t in much safer territory.

They arrive equally determined to grab a win that could shift momentum in their favor. With both clubs fighting to avoid being dragged deeper into trouble, this matchup promises the kind of intensity where every mistake could matter. Don’t miss what’s shaping up to be a must-watch showdown.

How to watch the game

Paramount+ is now offering a 7-day free trial promotion for new subscribers, giving fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer fans (and other content) for free.
After the 7-day trial, Paramount+ is just $7.99 per month.
Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to English League Cup, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes EFL Championship, EFL League One, EFL League Two, Serie A, Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; The Women’s Cup; NWSL; Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol; and other competitions.
Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.
Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Paramount+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Here are the steps to sign up for your 7-day free trial to Paramount+:
1. After clicking the ‘Try It Free’ button, you’ll see the following page that explains the two choices you’ll find. Click ‘Continue’ to be presented with the options:
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

