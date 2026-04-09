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Christian Pulisic’s USMNT teammate Patrick Agyemang speaks from the heart after devastating ACL injury blow ends his 2026 World Cup dream

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Christian Pulisic (left) and Patrick Agyemang (right)
© Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic (left) and Patrick Agyemang (right)

Christian Pulisic’s international teammate Patrick Agyemang was expected to shape the United States’ attacking identity heading into the 2026 World Cup, yet he is now facing a heartbreaking setback. The USMNT suffered a major blow when the Derby County striker sustained a serious injury that immediately ruled him out of the tournament.

Agyemang’s injury came during Derby’s 2-0 win over Stoke City in the EFL Championship, a match that had initially looked routine for the club. The 25-year-old was stretchered off after landing awkwardly, with staff and teammates immediately sensing the severity of the moment. Derby later confirmed in a statement that he had suffered a serious Achilles tendon injury.

The club announced, “Patrick will be undergoing a further assessment of the injury later today.” It continued with a message of support, saying: “The club will provide Patrick with the highest level of medical care and rehabilitation throughout his recovery. Everyone at Derby County is fully behind Patrick at this difficult time and will continue to support him every step of the way.”

The United States had penciled Agyemang into its plans after he impressed in recent windows. He featured during March’s friendlies against Belgium and Portugal, scoring in the 5-2 defeat to Belgium, and had become one of the more promising attacking options under Mauricio Pochettino. The striker’s return of six national-team goals from 14 games, paired with his ten league strikes this season, made him a strong contender for the final roster.

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Pochettino now faces a significant tactical decision as he reassesses the player pool. The absence of Agyemang, who had recently fit seamlessly into the coach’s plans, leaves a noticeable gap in the attacking rotation. His progress since leaving the MLS for England’s second division had positioned him on the rise, making the setback even more devastating.

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What did Agyemang say on social media?

The most touching moment came when Agyemang finally addressed the situation publicly. In a heartfelt Instagram post, he opened up: “Man, words can’t really describe the moment I realized what happened. You can only imagine the thoughts going through my head… but that’s life sometimes.”

He continued with gratitude, saying: “First, I just want to thank God for everything He’s done in my life and for all that’s still to come. Also, [I] wanted to say thank you all for the love, messages, and support. It’s been amazing and truly touched my heart. “I’ll be back soon, don’t worry.”

Who steps in for USMNT now?

Folarin Balogun is expected to lead the line, with the striker delivering consistently for the national team. Ricardo Pepi remains another reliable figure due to his form for PSV, while Haji Wright’s strong Championship record of 16 goals for Coventry makes him almost certain to be included. Wright also brings experience from the 2022 World Cup, giving him an edge in squad discussions.

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Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic of the United States

As per football360, Mauricio Pochettino may even consider shifting Christian Pulisic or Timothy Weah centrally if he wants to adjust the balance of the squad. Such a move would open space in the wide areas while maintaining firepower up front.

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