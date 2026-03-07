Wrexham vs. Chelsea LIVE Updates: Minute-by-Minute Coverage of the 2025-26 FA Cup Fifth Round

Welcome to our live coverage of the FA Cup fifth-round clash between Wrexham and Chelsea at the Racecourse Ground. The Premier League giant travels to North Wales hoping to avoid a potential upset against one of the most ambitious clubs in English soccer. Chelsea enters the tie as the clear favorite, but Wrexham’s impressive rise and strong home form mean the Blues will need to stay focused from the opening whistle.

Wrexham arrives full of confidence after a remarkable few seasons that have seen the club climb from the fifth tier to the EFL Championship in just three years. The Welsh side has already shown its giant-killing ability in this competition, eliminating Nottingham Forest on penalties before beating Ipswich Town 1-0 to reach the round of 16. Currently pushing for a Championship playoff spot, the Red Dragons hope to deliver their biggest FA Cup moment since the famous upset over Arsenal in 1992.

see also Ryan Reynolds reacts to FA Cup fifth-round draw as Wrexham set to host Premier League giants Chelsea

The Blues, meanwhile, continue their cup campaign after dominant wins over Charlton (5-1) and Hull City (4-0) in the earlier rounds. The London club is also coming off a 4-1 Premier League victory over Aston Villa, a result that restored confidence after a brief dip in form. Despite having one eye on an upcoming Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea remains eager to end its long wait for FA Cup glory, with the club last lifting the trophy in 2018.

History favors Chelsea, which has lost to lower-division opposition in the FA Cup only twice since 2000, but Wrexham’s strong form and passionate home crowd could make this a tricky evening. With the Welsh club dreaming of a famous upset and the Blues chasing another step toward Wembley, everything is set for an intriguing cup battle.

Stay with us for live updates, key moments, and full coverage as Wrexham and Chelsea battle for a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals.