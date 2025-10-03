Milan fans reward Christian Pulisic with September MVP after stellar performances: His numbers prove the point (VIDEO)

The early weeks of the Serie A campaign have belonged to Christian Pulisic. The American winger has won over Milan’s fans since the start of the season with his decisive contributions, and now he has been officially named the club’s ‘MVP of the Month’ for September. The recognition comes after a string of standout performances that not only boosted the club’s position at the top of the table but also highlighted Pulisic’s growing role as a leader in this Rossoneri side.

Milan itself announced on social media, emphasizing how the 27-year-old’s start to the season has been nothing short of sensational. His nomination as September’s best player was no surprise to supporters who had witnessed his constant energy, goals, and creativity. As the club phrased it: “The Rossoneri have started the season with the magic touch of Christian Pulisic, who has won MVP for September.”

However, while the award is straightforward, the real story lies in his statistics from September, which speak for themselves and demonstrate why Milan views him as indispensable. Against Bologna, his September campaign began with only 25 minutes on the pitch, yet even in that short time, he made an impression with his movement and ball progression. It was in the following fixtures, however, that Pulisic’s influence truly exploded.

The turning point came at the Bluenergy Stadium, where his side dismantled Udinese 3-0. That afternoon, the American star delivered a complete performance: two goals and one assist. His combination of bursts into space, clever positioning, and clinical finishing ensured that every attack carried his stamp.

Milan described it as “a superb brace and an assist for Fofana. Bursts, clever movement around the pitch, and clinical finishing in the box – it was a complete performance both technically and competitively.”

September stats that define Pulisic’s impact

The raw numbers underline his dominance. In September alone, Pulisic scored four goals and added multiple assists across league and cup competitions. Those contributions lifted his total tally with Milan to six goals and two assists in just seven matches across all competitions, making him the most decisive player in Serie A during that period.

Beyond the statistics, what stood out was his consistency. His form carried into the Coppa Italia, where he came off the bench against Lecce and immediately killed off the match with a precise strike in the 64th minute. The club praised his all-around contribution that day: “Beyond the goal, he impressed with high pressing, immediate ball recoveries, and skills off the ball, which all significantly raise the standard of the team.”

Against Napoli, one of the toughest fixtures of the month, Pulisic again delivered. With relentless runs and incisive dribbles, he troubled defenders throughout the night. His assist for Alexis Saelemaekers and his own well-taken goal showcased both creativity and killer instinct. The Rossoneri highlighted his performance as evidence of his maturity: “Relentless runs, quality one-on-ones, accurate passing, and a mature approach to the heated moments of the games.”