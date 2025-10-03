Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Serie A
Comments

Milan fans reward Christian Pulisic with September MVP after stellar performances: His numbers prove the point (VIDEO)

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Serie A match between Udinese.
© Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Serie A match between Udinese.

The early weeks of the Serie A campaign have belonged to Christian Pulisic. The American winger has won over Milan’s fans since the start of the season with his decisive contributions, and now he has been officially named the club’s ‘MVP of the Month’ for September. The recognition comes after a string of standout performances that not only boosted the club’s position at the top of the table but also highlighted Pulisic’s growing role as a leader in this Rossoneri side.

Milan itself announced on social media, emphasizing how the 27-year-old’s start to the season has been nothing short of sensational. His nomination as September’s best player was no surprise to supporters who had witnessed his constant energy, goals, and creativity. As the club phrased it: “The Rossoneri have started the season with the magic touch of Christian Pulisic, who has won MVP for September.”

However, while the award is straightforward, the real story lies in his statistics from September, which speak for themselves and demonstrate why Milan views him as indispensable. Against Bologna, his September campaign began with only 25 minutes on the pitch, yet even in that short time, he made an impression with his movement and ball progression. It was in the following fixtures, however, that Pulisic’s influence truly exploded.

The turning point came at the Bluenergy Stadium, where his side dismantled Udinese 3-0. That afternoon, the American star delivered a complete performance: two goals and one assist. His combination of bursts into space, clever positioning, and clinical finishing ensured that every attack carried his stamp.

Tweet placeholder

Milan described it as “a superb brace and an assist for Fofana. Bursts, clever movement around the pitch, and clinical finishing in the box – it was a complete performance both technically and competitively.”

Advertisement

September stats that define Pulisic’s impact

The raw numbers underline his dominance. In September alone, Pulisic scored four goals and added multiple assists across league and cup competitions. Those contributions lifted his total tally with Milan to six goals and two assists in just seven matches across all competitions, making him the most decisive player in Serie A during that period.

Beyond the statistics, what stood out was his consistency. His form carried into the Coppa Italia, where he came off the bench against Lecce and immediately killed off the match with a precise strike in the 64th minute. The club praised his all-around contribution that day: “Beyond the goal, he impressed with high pressing, immediate ball recoveries, and skills off the ball, which all significantly raise the standard of the team.”

Advertisement

Against Napoli, one of the toughest fixtures of the month, Pulisic again delivered. With relentless runs and incisive dribbles, he troubled defenders throughout the night. His assist for Alexis Saelemaekers and his own well-taken goal showcased both creativity and killer instinct. The Rossoneri highlighted his performance as evidence of his maturity: “Relentless runs, quality one-on-ones, accurate passing, and a mature approach to the heated moments of the games.”

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Mauricio Pochettino sends strong message to Christian Pulisic about USMNT role after top form at AC Milan

Mauricio Pochettino sends strong message to Christian Pulisic about USMNT role after top form at AC Milan

Christian Pulisic is enjoying great form at AC Milan, and head coach Mauricio Pochettino reflected on the star’s role with the USMNT in a strong message.

Pulisic’s Milan form sparks honest admission from USMNT icon Landon Donovan: ‘I’m disappointed’

Pulisic’s Milan form sparks honest admission from USMNT icon Landon Donovan: ‘I’m disappointed’

Former USMNT star Landon Donovan spoke about the recent performances of Christian Pulisic with AC Milan.

Christian Pulisic headlines USMNT October squad list with Serie A, Premier League stars returning

Christian Pulisic headlines USMNT October squad list with Serie A, Premier League stars returning

With Christian Pulisic leading the way, the USMNT will welcome back key stars from Serie A and the Premier League for October’s games.

Lionel Messi leads Argentina roster for October US tour, with three surprise additions by coach Scaloni

Lionel Messi leads Argentina roster for October US tour, with three surprise additions by coach Scaloni

Argentina will play two friendly matches in the United States, and Lionel Messi will be part of the squad selected by Lionel Scaloni.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo