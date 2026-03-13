How to watch Wrexham vs Swansea City match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 EFL Championship

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Wrexham vs Swansea City on US television and via legal streaming: WHO Wrexham vs Swansea City WHAT EFL Championship WHEN 4:00pm ET / 1:00pm PT • Friday, March 13, 2026 WHERE Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video FREE TRIAL WATCH NOW

Match Overview

With the 2025–26 campaign entering its decisive stretch, Wrexham remain firmly in the hunt for a playoff berth in the EFL Championship. The Welsh club currently sits sixth with 57 points, holding the final postseason spot but feeling pressure from several challengers close behind in the standings.

That tight margin leaves little room for complacency as they prepare for a matchup with Swansea City, who, based on their points tally, are close to securing a top-six finish, making a victory in this match crucial to keeping their playoff hopes alive until the end.

How to watch the game Paramount+ is now offering a Paramount+ is now offering a 7-day free trial promotion for new subscribers, giving fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer fans (and other content) for free.

After the 7-day trial, Paramount+ is just $7.99 per month.

Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to English League Cup, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes EFL Championship, EFL League One, EFL League Two, Serie A, Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; The Women’s Cup; NWSL; Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol; and other competitions.

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Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.

Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Paramount+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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Here are the steps to sign up for your 7-day free trial to Paramount+:

1. After clicking the ‘Try It Free’ button, you’ll see the following page that explains the two choices you’ll find. Click ‘Continue’ to be presented with the options:

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SEE MORE: Schedule of English League Cup games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide , which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

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