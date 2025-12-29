Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
EFL Championship
Comments

How to watch Wrexham vs Preston North End match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 EFL Championship

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Ryan Longman of Wrexham
© Jess Hornby/Getty ImagesRyan Longman of Wrexham
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Wrexham vs Preston North End on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Wrexham vs Preston North End
WHAT EFL Championship
WHEN 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Monday, December 29, 2025
WHERE Paramount+
FREE TRIAL WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Wrexham delivered one of their most impressive performances of the season with a high-octane 5–3 win over Sheffield United, a result that lifted the club to 31 points and pulled them within five of sixth-place Bristol City in the promotion race.

Momentum now carries into a pivotal matchup with fifth-place Preston North End, a direct rival in the race for one of the three promotion spots. With Preston positioned directly in Wrexham’s path and fully aware of the stakes, the matchup shapes up as a pivotal test between two sides with promotion ambitions.

How to watch the game

Paramount+ is now offering a 7-day free trial promotion for new subscribers, giving fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer fans (and other content) for free.
After the 7-day trial, Paramount+ is just $7.99 per month.
Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to English League Cup, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes EFL Championship, EFL League One, EFL League Two, Serie A, Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; The Women’s Cup; NWSL; Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol; and other competitions.
Advertisement
Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.
Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Paramount+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Advertisement

Free resources available to you

World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information. We recommend that you bookmark our soccer games on TV today page as well as subscribing to our free daily email newsletter that includes TV schedules and the latest soccer news and opinion from around the world.
Here are the steps to sign up for your 7-day free trial to Paramount+:
1. After clicking the ‘Try It Free’ button, you’ll see the following page that explains the two choices you’ll find. Click ‘Continue’ to be presented with the options:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
SEE MORE: Schedule of English League Cup games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
Advertisement
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Preston manager Lowe departs after Championship opener

Preston manager Lowe departs after Championship opener

Preston North End and manager Ryan Lowe have parted ways after just one game of the EFL Championship season. The shocking news comes after Preston’s 2-0 home defeat to Sheffield United, which ended with the fans booing Lowe and his side off the field. The 45-year-old has managed the club since December 2021 but said […]

Preston TV schedule: Follow the Lilywhites

Preston TV schedule: Follow the Lilywhites

Catch each match from the Lilywhites available in the USA with this Preston North End TV schedule. Once a staple of the First Division, Preston has more recently wandered the English lower tiers - one of only a few clubs to have won a title in all of the divisions 1-4 in England. Preston TV […]

Preston TV schedule: Follow the Lilywhites

Preston TV schedule: Follow the Lilywhites

Preston TV Schedule and streaming links Catch each match from the Lilywhites available in the USA with this Preston North End TV schedule. Once a staple of the First Division, Preston has more recently wandered the English lower tiers - one of only a few clubs to have won a title in all of the […]

Christian Pulisic ranks second in Serie A goal contributions since joining AC Milan: Who outshines the USMNT star?

Christian Pulisic ranks second in Serie A goal contributions since joining AC Milan: Who outshines the USMNT star?

USMNT star Christian Pulisic has reached 50 goal contributions in Serie A since his arrival to AC Milan in 2023-24, a feat only surpassed by one player.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo