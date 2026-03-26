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How to watch Türkiye vs Romania match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup qualifiers

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Salih Ozcan of Turkiye
© Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty ImagesSalih Ozcan of Turkiye
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Türkiye vs Romania on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Türkiye vs Romania
WHAT UEFA World Cup Qualifiers
WHEN 1:00pm ET / 10:00am PT • Thursday, March 26, 2026
WHERE FS2, ViX, Fubo and DirecTV Stream
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Momentum meets opportunity in a high-stakes World Cup qualifying clash as Romania looks to carry over its impressive UEFA Nations League form into a defining result against Turkey. Romania surged into this stage on the back of a standout Nations League campaign and now aims to turn heads with a signature victory.

Meanwhile, Turkey arrives battle-tested after a strong qualifying stretch that saw them consistently deliver results, ultimately finishing second in their group behind Spain. With both sides fighting to keep their World Cup dreams alive, expect a tightly contested battle where every moment matters.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Türkiye vs Romania and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
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