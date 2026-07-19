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How old will Lamine Yamal and Spain’s 2026 World Cup players be in 2030, and could they return?

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Lamine Yamal of Spain.
© Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of Spain.

Regardless of how Sunday’s final against Argentina ends, Spain are building their next cycle around a core that is remarkably young for a team competing at the very top of the sport, meaning the 2030 World Cup window looks wide open for most of this squad.

Unlike other contenders whose stars are racing against the clock, Spain’s headline name points in the opposite direction. Lamine Yamal will be just 22 years old when the next edition kicks off, meaning the Barcelona forward, already a World Cup finalist before turning 19, could realistically feature in three or four more tournaments beyond this one.

The same applies to much of the spine of this team. Pedri, Gavi and Pau Cubarsi will all still be in their mid-twenties by 2030, while captain Rodri and Mikel Merino should remain firmly within their prime years, giving Luis de la Fuente — or whoever succeeds him — a squad capable of chasing back-to-back finals.

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Not everyone in the squad shares that outlook. Veterans such as Aymeric Laporte, Marcos Llorente, Alex Grimaldo and Borja Iglesias will all be past 34 by the next tournament, leaving their participation far less certain than that of their younger teammates.

Aymeric Laporte of Spain. (Getty Images)

Aymeric Laporte of Spain. (Getty Images)

Spain team’s age in 2030

PositionPlayerBirthdate / AgeAge for the 2030 edition (from June 8)
GoalkeeperUnai Simon06/11/1997 (29)33
GoalkeeperDavid Raya09/15/1995 (30)33
GoalkeeperJoan Garcia05/04/2001 (25)29
DefenderMarc Cucurella07/22/1998 (27)30
DefenderAlex Grimaldo09/20/1995 (30)33
DefenderPau Cubarsi01/22/2007 (19)23
DefenderAymeric Laporte05/27/1994 (32)36
DefenderMarc Pubill03/25/2003 (23)27
DefenderEric Garcia01/09/2001 (25)29
DefenderPedro Porro09/13/1999 (26)29
DefenderMarcos Llorente01/30/1995 (31)35
MidfielderPedri11/25/2002 (23)26
MidfielderFabian Ruiz04/03/1996 (30)34
MidfielderMartin Zubimendi02/02/1999 (27)31
MidfielderGavi08/05/2004 (21)24
MidfielderRodri06/22/1996 (30)33
MidfielderAlex Baena07/16/2001 (25)28
MidfielderMikel Merino06/22/1996 (30)33
ForwardLamine Yamal07/13/2007 (19)22
ForwardVictor Muñoz07/13/2003 (23)26
ForwardDani Olmo05/07/1998 (28)32
ForwardYeremy Pino01/20/2002 (24)28
ForwardNico Williams07/12/2002 (24)27
ForwardFerran Torres02/29/2000 (26)30
ForwardBorja Iglesias01/17/1993 (33)37
ForwardMikel Oyarzabal04/09/1997 (29)33
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