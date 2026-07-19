How old will Lamine Yamal and Spain’s 2026 World Cup players be in 2030, and could they return?

Regardless of how Sunday’s final against Argentina ends, Spain are building their next cycle around a core that is remarkably young for a team competing at the very top of the sport, meaning the 2030 World Cup window looks wide open for most of this squad.

Unlike other contenders whose stars are racing against the clock, Spain’s headline name points in the opposite direction. Lamine Yamal will be just 22 years old when the next edition kicks off, meaning the Barcelona forward, already a World Cup finalist before turning 19, could realistically feature in three or four more tournaments beyond this one.

The same applies to much of the spine of this team. Pedri, Gavi and Pau Cubarsi will all still be in their mid-twenties by 2030, while captain Rodri and Mikel Merino should remain firmly within their prime years, giving Luis de la Fuente — or whoever succeeds him — a squad capable of chasing back-to-back finals.

Not everyone in the squad shares that outlook. Veterans such as Aymeric Laporte, Marcos Llorente, Alex Grimaldo and Borja Iglesias will all be past 34 by the next tournament, leaving their participation far less certain than that of their younger teammates.

Aymeric Laporte of Spain. (Getty Images)

Spain team’s age in 2030

Position Player Birthdate / Age Age for the 2030 edition (from June 8) Goalkeeper Unai Simon 06/11/1997 (29) 33 Goalkeeper David Raya 09/15/1995 (30) 33 Goalkeeper Joan Garcia 05/04/2001 (25) 29 Defender Marc Cucurella 07/22/1998 (27) 30 Defender Alex Grimaldo 09/20/1995 (30) 33 Defender Pau Cubarsi 01/22/2007 (19) 23 Defender Aymeric Laporte 05/27/1994 (32) 36 Defender Marc Pubill 03/25/2003 (23) 27 Defender Eric Garcia 01/09/2001 (25) 29 Defender Pedro Porro 09/13/1999 (26) 29 Defender Marcos Llorente 01/30/1995 (31) 35 Midfielder Pedri 11/25/2002 (23) 26 Midfielder Fabian Ruiz 04/03/1996 (30) 34 Midfielder Martin Zubimendi 02/02/1999 (27) 31 Midfielder Gavi 08/05/2004 (21) 24 Midfielder Rodri 06/22/1996 (30) 33 Midfielder Alex Baena 07/16/2001 (25) 28 Midfielder Mikel Merino 06/22/1996 (30) 33 Forward Lamine Yamal 07/13/2007 (19) 22 Forward Victor Muñoz 07/13/2003 (23) 26 Forward Dani Olmo 05/07/1998 (28) 32 Forward Yeremy Pino 01/20/2002 (24) 28 Forward Nico Williams 07/12/2002 (24) 27 Forward Ferran Torres 02/29/2000 (26) 30 Forward Borja Iglesias 01/17/1993 (33) 37 Forward Mikel Oyarzabal 04/09/1997 (29) 33

Advertisement