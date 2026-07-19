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Why isn’t Nico Williams starting for Spain against Argentina in the 2026 World Cup final?

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Nico Williams #17 of Spain applauds fans.
© Florencia Tan Jun/Getty ImagesNico Williams #17 of Spain applauds fans.

Nico Williams entered the 2026 World Cup as one of Spain‘s most highly anticipated talents and one of the most dangerous wingers in the world. However, for today’s championship clash against Argentina at MetLife Stadium, the Athletic Bilbao standout will have to wait for his opportunity from the substitutes’ bench.

Williams will miss out on the starting eleven due to a calculated tactical decision by manager Luis de la Fuente. While the explosive winger has fully recovered from his recent injury, the Spanish boss has opted to stick with the core lineup that successfully navigated the knockout rounds to reach the final.

Instead, De la Fuente has handed the starting nod to Alex Baena on the left flank. This tactical setup leaves Spain with Lamine Yamal patrolling the right wing and Mikel Oyarzabal leading the line at center forward, maintaining the exact attacking trio that started the previous matches, including the semifinal victory over France.

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A World Cup filled with obstacles for Williams

Throughout Spain’s recent competitive cycles, including their title runs in Euro 2024 and the 2025 UEFA Nations League, Williams has been indispensable as a dynamic threat down the left flank. His partnership with Lamine Yamal previously gave La Roja one of the most exciting young wing duos in international soccer, but with both stars entering this World Cup carrying injuries, the Spanish attack occasionally looked static and predictable.

Nico Williams #17 of Spain is fouled by Nicolas de la Cruz #7 of Uruguay.

Nico Williams #17 of Spain is fouled by Nicolas de la Cruz #7 of Uruguay.

After being managed carefully as a second-half substitute in Spain’s opening three group matches, Williams suffered a heavy knock against Uruguay that aggravated his underlying muscular issue. The setback proved costly, forcing him to watch from the sidelines as an unused substitute during the knockout victories over Austria and Portugal.

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Spain vs Argentina LIVE Updates: Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi start in the 2026 World Cup final

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Spain vs Argentina LIVE Updates: Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi start in the 2026 World Cup final

While he finally made his return to action with brief cameos off the bench against Belgium and France, he has struggled to find his usual rhythm or impact the scoresheet. In total, the winger has appeared in five matches during this World Cup campaign but has logged just 76 minutes on the pitch, a frustrating reality far below what was expected of him before the tournament kicked off.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
Why isn’t Nico Williams starting for Spain against France at the 2026 World Cup?

Why isn’t Nico Williams starting for Spain against France at the 2026 World Cup?

France and Spain will face off in one of the most competitive matchups of the 2026 World Cup semifinals. Despite the importance of the encounter, head coach Luis de la Fuente has once again decided to leave Nico Williams on the bench, losing one of his team's best one-on-one threats.

Why isn’t Nico Williams starting for Spain against Belgium at the 2026 World Cup?

Why isn’t Nico Williams starting for Spain against Belgium at the 2026 World Cup?

The lineups for the 2026 World Cup match between Spain and Belgium don't include Nico Williams.

Why isn’t Nico Williams starting for Spain against Portugal at the 2026 World Cup?

Why isn’t Nico Williams starting for Spain against Portugal at the 2026 World Cup?

Nico Williams turned into one of Spain's main absences in the starting lineup to face Portugal in the 2026 World Cup Round of 16.

Nico Williams and Yeremy Pino could return for Spain in the 2026 World Cup knockout stage despite injuries

Nico Williams and Yeremy Pino could return for Spain in the 2026 World Cup knockout stage despite injuries

Spain have established as one of the best national teams at the 2026 World Cup. After finishing top of their group, they will face Austria, but they will be without Nico Williams and Yeremy Pino. However, both players could still return to the squad for the later stages of the tournament.

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