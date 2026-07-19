Why isn’t Nico Williams starting for Spain against Argentina in the 2026 World Cup final?

Nico Williams entered the 2026 World Cup as one of Spain‘s most highly anticipated talents and one of the most dangerous wingers in the world. However, for today’s championship clash against Argentina at MetLife Stadium, the Athletic Bilbao standout will have to wait for his opportunity from the substitutes’ bench.

Williams will miss out on the starting eleven due to a calculated tactical decision by manager Luis de la Fuente. While the explosive winger has fully recovered from his recent injury, the Spanish boss has opted to stick with the core lineup that successfully navigated the knockout rounds to reach the final.

Instead, De la Fuente has handed the starting nod to Alex Baena on the left flank. This tactical setup leaves Spain with Lamine Yamal patrolling the right wing and Mikel Oyarzabal leading the line at center forward, maintaining the exact attacking trio that started the previous matches, including the semifinal victory over France.

A World Cup filled with obstacles for Williams

Throughout Spain’s recent competitive cycles, including their title runs in Euro 2024 and the 2025 UEFA Nations League, Williams has been indispensable as a dynamic threat down the left flank. His partnership with Lamine Yamal previously gave La Roja one of the most exciting young wing duos in international soccer, but with both stars entering this World Cup carrying injuries, the Spanish attack occasionally looked static and predictable.

Nico Williams #17 of Spain is fouled by Nicolas de la Cruz #7 of Uruguay.

After being managed carefully as a second-half substitute in Spain’s opening three group matches, Williams suffered a heavy knock against Uruguay that aggravated his underlying muscular issue. The setback proved costly, forcing him to watch from the sidelines as an unused substitute during the knockout victories over Austria and Portugal.

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While he finally made his return to action with brief cameos off the bench against Belgium and France, he has struggled to find his usual rhythm or impact the scoresheet. In total, the winger has appeared in five matches during this World Cup campaign but has logged just 76 minutes on the pitch, a frustrating reality far below what was expected of him before the tournament kicked off.