How old will Lionel Messi and Argentina’s 2026 World Cup players be in 2030, and could they return?

Lionel Messi has once again guided Argentina to a World Cup final, this time anchoring a deeply talented supporting cast during the 2026 tournament in North America. As fans and pundits immediately begin to wonder whether the legendary playmaker could realistically push for the 2030 World Cup, a look at the roster reveals a stark divide between core players who will still be in their athletic primes and veterans who are likely facing their international curtain call.

Born on June 24, 1987, Messi was 38 years old when the 2026 tournament kicked off on June 11. Having successfully navigated a grueling group stage and knockout run all the way to the final, the Inter Miami star recently celebrated his 39th birthday on the pitch, continuing to defy typical aging curves with a masterclass of tournament orchestration.

The 2030 World Cup will mark a unique centennial celebration, with the opening matches scheduled for June 8 and 9 in Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay before the tournament moves entirely to Spain, Portugal, and Morocco. By the time that tournament kicks off, Messi will be 42 years old, meaning that if the Albiceleste were to make another deep run with their captain on the roster, the icon would turn 43 before the final whistle.

The overarching question is whether Messi will even be active by the turn of the decade. His current contract with MLS side Inter Miami runs through December 2028, at which point he will be 41 years old. When pressed on his longevity, the Argentine captain has consistently maintained that his future depends entirely on how his body feels, taking the exact same year-by-year approach that ultimately allowed him to feature in the 2026 cycle.

Lautaro Martinez #22, Cristian Romero #13, Emiliano Martinez #23 and Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina sing the national anthem

Argentina stars in their prime or approaching retirement?

When looking at the roster flanking Messi, the squad dynamics will inevitably shift heavily before the 2030 cycle. The most definitive departure will be veteran center back Nicolas Otamendi, currently 38, who has already confirmed that this North American campaign represents his final appearance in the famous sky-blue and white jersey.

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Slightly younger foundational pieces will face their own race against time, including goalkeeper Emiliano “Dibu” Martinez (33), fullback Nicolas Tagliafico (33), and midfielders Leandro Paredes (32) and Rodrigo De Paul (32). While modern goalkeepers routinely excel well into their late 30s, the three outfield players have logged immense physical miles as the high-intensity engine room of Argentina’s modern golden era.

Conversely, a dominant core of the current starting eleven will be entering their early 30s, right in the sweet spot of veteran experience. This includes Lisandro Martinez (28), Cristian “Cuti” Romero (28), Alexis Mac Allister (27), Lautaro Martinez (28), and Julian Alvarez (26), while rising talents like Nico Paz (21), Valentin Barco (21), and Giuliano Simeone (23) are poised to be fully established European stars by 2030.

Projected ages for Argentina’s 2030 World Cup cycle

Player Age in 2026 World Cup Age in 2030 World Cup Emiliano Martinez 33 37 Juan Musso 32 36 Geronimo Rulli 34 38 Nahuel Molina 28 32 Gonzalo Montiel 29 33 Cristian Romero 28 32 Lisandro Martinez 28 32 Nicolas Otamendi 38 42 Marcos Senesi 29 33 Facundo Medina 27 31 Nicolas Tagliafico 33 37 Leandro Paredes 32 36 Exequiel Palacios 27 31 Giovani Lo Celso 30 34 Valentin Barco 21 25 Rodrigo De Paul 32 36 Alexis Mac Allister 27 31 Enzo Fernandez 25 29 Giuliano Simeone 23 27 Nico Paz 21 25 Nicolas Gonzalez 28 32 Thiago Almada 25 29 Lionel Messi 39 43 Julian Alvarez 26 30 Lautaro Martinez 28 32 Jose Manuel Lopez 25 29

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