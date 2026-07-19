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How old will Lionel Messi and Argentina’s 2026 World Cup players be in 2030, and could they return?

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina.
© Elsa/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Argentina.

Lionel Messi has once again guided Argentina to a World Cup final, this time anchoring a deeply talented supporting cast during the 2026 tournament in North America. As fans and pundits immediately begin to wonder whether the legendary playmaker could realistically push for the 2030 World Cup, a look at the roster reveals a stark divide between core players who will still be in their athletic primes and veterans who are likely facing their international curtain call.

Born on June 24, 1987, Messi was 38 years old when the 2026 tournament kicked off on June 11. Having successfully navigated a grueling group stage and knockout run all the way to the final, the Inter Miami star recently celebrated his 39th birthday on the pitch, continuing to defy typical aging curves with a masterclass of tournament orchestration.

The 2030 World Cup will mark a unique centennial celebration, with the opening matches scheduled for June 8 and 9 in Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay before the tournament moves entirely to Spain, Portugal, and Morocco. By the time that tournament kicks off, Messi will be 42 years old, meaning that if the Albiceleste were to make another deep run with their captain on the roster, the icon would turn 43 before the final whistle.

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The overarching question is whether Messi will even be active by the turn of the decade. His current contract with MLS side Inter Miami runs through December 2028, at which point he will be 41 years old. When pressed on his longevity, the Argentine captain has consistently maintained that his future depends entirely on how his body feels, taking the exact same year-by-year approach that ultimately allowed him to feature in the 2026 cycle.

argentina world cup

Lautaro Martinez #22, Cristian Romero #13, Emiliano Martinez #23 and Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina sing the national anthem

Argentina stars in their prime or approaching retirement?

When looking at the roster flanking Messi, the squad dynamics will inevitably shift heavily before the 2030 cycle. The most definitive departure will be veteran center back Nicolas Otamendi, currently 38, who has already confirmed that this North American campaign represents his final appearance in the famous sky-blue and white jersey.

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Slightly younger foundational pieces will face their own race against time, including goalkeeper Emiliano “Dibu” Martinez (33), fullback Nicolas Tagliafico (33), and midfielders Leandro Paredes (32) and Rodrigo De Paul (32). While modern goalkeepers routinely excel well into their late 30s, the three outfield players have logged immense physical miles as the high-intensity engine room of Argentina’s modern golden era.

Conversely, a dominant core of the current starting eleven will be entering their early 30s, right in the sweet spot of veteran experience. This includes Lisandro Martinez (28), Cristian “Cuti” Romero (28), Alexis Mac Allister (27), Lautaro Martinez (28), and Julian Alvarez (26), while rising talents like Nico Paz (21), Valentin Barco (21), and Giuliano Simeone (23) are poised to be fully established European stars by 2030.

Projected ages for Argentina’s 2030 World Cup cycle

PlayerAge in 2026 World CupAge in 2030 World Cup
Emiliano Martinez3337
Juan Musso3236
Geronimo Rulli3438
Nahuel Molina2832
Gonzalo Montiel2933
Cristian Romero2832
Lisandro Martinez2832
Nicolas Otamendi3842
Marcos Senesi2933
Facundo Medina2731
Nicolas Tagliafico3337
Leandro Paredes3236
Exequiel Palacios2731
Giovani Lo Celso3034
Valentin Barco2125
Rodrigo De Paul3236
Alexis Mac Allister2731
Enzo Fernandez2529
Giuliano Simeone2327
Nico Paz2125
Nicolas Gonzalez2832
Thiago Almada2529
Lionel Messi3943
Julian Alvarez2630
Lautaro Martinez2832
Jose Manuel Lopez2529
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