How to watch Turkiye vs USA in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Turkiye vs USA on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Turkiye vs USA WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 10:00pm ET / 7:00pm PT • Thursday, June 25, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Turkiye entered the 2026 tournament as a potential dark horse, but their campaign has been a significant disappointment. After losses to Paraguay and Australia, they are already eliminated from contention. Despite their inability to find the net, their attack has generated a staggering 62 shots in two games. With nothing but pride on the line, Turkiye will be desperate to give their traveling fans something to celebrate and end their tournament on a positive note.

For the United States, the pressure is off. As co-hosts, they have successfully navigated the group stage, securing the top spot with a game to spare. The focus for manager Mauricio Pochettino is now on maintaining momentum and squad fitness ahead of the knockout rounds. A victory would secure a rare perfect nine-point group stage, providing a major confidence boost and a powerful statement to their upcoming opponents in front of an expectant home crowd at SoFi Stadium.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The journeys of these two teams through the group stage could not be more different. The USA has blended tactical discipline with clinical finishing, even benefiting from a touch of fortune with own goals in consecutive matches. Their progression has been smooth and efficient. In stark contrast, Turkiye has dominated possession and created numerous chances in both of their games but has suffered from a complete lack of cutting edge, underperforming their expected goals (xG) tally by a significant margin.

The tactical battle will likely pit Turkiye‘s possession-based approach against a rotated but organized US side. Under Vincenzo Montella, Turkiye has shown it can control the midfield but has been unable to solve defenses in the final third. Pochettino, meanwhile, has demonstrated flexibility, successfully deploying a two-striker system against Australia. This match will be won or lost on whether Turkiye‘s talented attackers, like Arda Güler and Kenan Yildiz, can finally convert their chances against a US defense that will feature fresh faces.

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Motivation is the key factor in this dead-rubber match. For Turkiye, the objective is to salvage national pride and avoid returning home without scoring a single goal. For the USA, the priorities are to avoid injuries and suspensions for key players, give valuable tournament experience to fringe squad members, and maintain a winning atmosphere. While the result is not critical, no team wants to enter the high-stakes knockout phase on the back of a loss.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, there is little to separate these two nations. They have met five times, with Turkiye winning the only official competitive fixture 2-1 during the 2003 Confederations Cup. Across four friendly matches, the USA has won two, Turkiye has won one, and one ended in a draw, showcasing a balanced long-term record.

Recent history slightly favors Turkiye, who won the last encounter between the sides—a 2-1 friendly victory in 2025. A notable trend in this fixture is the prevalence of that exact scoreline, which has occurred in four of their five total meetings, with each side winning twice by that margin. This suggests that their matches are often closely contested affairs.

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From a data perspective, the USA has historically struggled against European opposition at the tournament, winning just three of 24 such matches. However, Turkiye brings its own troubling statistic into this game: their record of 62 shots without a goal is the worst two-game scoring drought recorded since 1966. This final group match presents an opportunity for one of these historical trends to be broken.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

With the group’s final standings already decided, both managers are expected to make wholesale changes to their starting XIs to rest key players and give minutes to the wider squad.

For the USA, Mauricio Pochettino will likely protect several stars, especially the four players currently on a yellow card who are one booking away from a suspension. Captain Christian Pulisic may be rested as a precaution, opening the door for creative players like Gio Reyna to stake their claim for a starting spot in the Round of 16. Expect a completely different lineup from the one that defeated Australia.

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Similarly, Turkiye manager Vincenzo Montella is expected to rotate his team heavily. Having been eliminated, this match serves as an opportunity to give tournament experience to players who have yet to feature. Despite the disappointing results, the squad has no reported injuries, allowing Montella a full selection of players aiming to make a final impression.

USA Projected XI (4-2-3-1): Freese; Scally, McKenzie, Trusty, Arfsten; Roldan, Berhalter; Weah, Reyna, Zendejas; Pepi.

This projected lineup reflects a deep rotation, designed to keep the primary starters fresh for the knockout stage. It provides a crucial opportunity for players like Ricardo Pepi and Gio Reyna to build match fitness and make a case for more significant roles later in the competition.

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Turkiye Projected XI (4-2-3-1): Cakir; Muldur, Demiral, Kabak, Kadioglu; Ozcan, Calhanoglu; Akgun, Guler, Yildiz; Gul.

Even with rotation, this Turkish side boasts considerable talent. Key figures like Hakan Çalhanoğlu and Arda Güler remain central to the team’s creative efforts as they desperately seek to find the back of the net and end a frustrating tournament campaign with a strong performance.

More details on how to watch

The Turkiye vs USA match is available on Fubo. You can watch on your television or stream the game on a variety of devices, including your phone, tablet, laptop, and smart TVs.

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In addition to this game, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a wide range of other soccer competitions. You can watch other matches from the tournament, as well as top European leagues and other international contests throughout the year.

A subscription costs $14.99/month, offering comprehensive coverage of world soccer that makes it an essential service for fans. The platform provides extensive pre-game and post-game analysis for major matches.

SEE MORE: 2026 World Cup TV schedule

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.

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