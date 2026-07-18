Why isn’t Jude Bellingham starting for England against France at the 2026 World Cup?

Jude Bellingham is not starting for England against France in the 2026 FIFA World Cup third-place playoff because Thomas Tuchel has opted to rotate his squad following a demanding tournament rather than due to injury or disciplinary reasons.

With England and France meeting in the bronze-medal match on July 18 after losing their respective semifinals, Tuchel has chosen to rest several regular starters and give opportunities to other players while managing fatigue accumulated over the course of the competition.

Bellingham has been one of England’s best performers throughout the tournament, contributing important goals and influential displays, including his standout performance in the quarterfinal victory over Norway. With midfield options such as Declan Rice, Eberechi Eze, and Morgan Rogers available, Tuchel has enough depth to rotate without significantly weakening the squad.

The announced England lineup reflects that strategy, featuring Jordan Henderson in goal, Rice and Eze in midfield, and attacking players including Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford, and Ivan Toney, while Bellingham begins the match on the bench.

Despite not starting, Bellingham is expected to play a role as a substitute if needed. The decision is viewed as workload management rather than a reflection of his performances.