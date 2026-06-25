USMNT vs Turkiye LIVE Updates: USMNT trail in the first half (1-2) of the 2026 World Cup Group D game

While many countries are still fighting for the final places in the next round of the 2026 World Cup, the USMNT and Turkiye already know their positions.

It has been a huge start to the competition for the USMNT, who won their first two matches in convincing fashion. Those 6 points secured first place before this match, which means they can use it to rotate the team and keep players fresher.

Turkiye’s performances in this edition have been a major disappointment, as they are no longer in the race for a place in the next round. Their two defeats mean they cannot even finish third in the group.