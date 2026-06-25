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USMNT vs Turkiye LIVE Updates: USMNT trail in the first half (1-2) of the 2026 World Cup Group D game

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Trusty scored early in the first half for the USMNT
© Jamie Squire/Getty ImagesTrusty scored early in the first half for the USMNT

While many countries are still fighting for the final places in the next round of the 2026 World Cup, the USMNT and Turkiye already know their positions.

It has been a huge start to the competition for the USMNT, who won their first two matches in convincing fashion. Those 6 points secured first place before this match, which means they can use it to rotate the team and keep players fresher.

Turkiye’s performances in this edition have been a major disappointment, as they are no longer in the race for a place in the next round. Their two defeats mean they cannot even finish third in the group.

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USMNT lose control after Turkiye goal

33' After the goal, USMNT look disorganized and leave too much space in midfield, allowing Turkiye to settle into the game and push forward more comfortably.

GOOOOOAAAAALLL! Orkun Kökçü scores for Turkiye

30' Kenan Yıldız drives down the left side inside the box and pulls a low cutback pass across the area, where Orkun Kökçü arrives to finish and score for Turkiye.

Mark McKenzie has goal disallowed for USMNT

29' A corner from the right creates a scramble inside the box and Mark McKenzie finishes, but the referee rules it out for offside.

Play resumes

26' The match restarts after the hydration break, with USMNT and Turkiye returning to the pitch and play continuing.

Hydration break

23' The referee calls a hydration break as both USMNT and Turkiye head to the sidelines to rehydrate and receive instructions from their coaches.

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Yellow card for Sebastian Berhalter

19' Sebastian Berhalter receives a yellow card after a strong tackle in midfield for USMNT.

USMNT vs Turkiye open match

16' The match is end to end, with both USMNT and Turkiye pushing forward in search of more goals.

Brenden Aaronson shoots for USMNT

12' Brenden Aaronson gets a shot off from inside the area, aiming low, but it goes straight into the hands of the Turkiye goalkeeper Altay Bayındır.

GOOOOOAAAAALLL! Arda Güler scores for Turkiye

9' Arda Güler combines well with Barış Alper Yılmaz, who returns the ball to the left-footed midfielder before he finishes accurately to score for Turkiye.

USMNT start with intensity

7' USMNT look fully focused from the opening minutes, playing with the intensity of a team that has not already secured qualification.

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GOOOOOAAAAALLL! Auston Trusty scores for USMNT

3' A deep cross from a USMNT corner on the left finds Auston Trusty at the back post, and he controls the ball before finishing to score.

Auston Trusty denied by Uğurcan Çakır for USMNT

2' A corner from the right creates a major chance for USMNT as the rebound falls to Auston Trusty, who fires a low shot that Uğurcan Çakır saves well.

USMNT’s unusual opening play

1' USMNT kicks the ball straight out of play from kickoff in an attempt to press like Paris Saint-Germain, but it hits the corner flag and remains in play.

Kickoff

The match between the USMNT and Turkiye begins.

Turkiye's list

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USMNT's list

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The referees

The referees for this match are Mustapha Ghorbal (referee, Algeria), Mokrane Gourari (assistant referee 1, Algeria), Abbes Akram Zerhouni (assistant referee 2, Algeria), Omar Mohamed Ahmed Hassan Al Ali (fourth official, UAE), Antonio García (video assistant referee, Uruguay) and Mahmoud Mohamed Ashour (assistant video assistant referee, Egypt).

Christian Pulisic on rotating players

Christian Pulisic told the media: “Obviously, if it were a must-win game, maybe things are a little bit different, but at the end of the day, we still want to take this serious, want to try to get another result, and yeah, manage myself and the team as best we can.”

USMNT’s next match

While the USMNT do not yet know their next opponent for certain, with Bosnia and Herzegovina the most likely rival, it is confirmed that the match will be played on July 1 in San Francisco.

Confirmed lineups

USMNT: Turner; Scally, Trusty, M. Robinson, McKenzie; Berhalter, McKennie; Aaronson, Reyna, Weah; Pepi.
Turkiye: Çakir; Çelik, Elmali, Bardakçi, Kabak; Özcan, Kökçü, Güler, Yildiz, Yilmaz, Aydin.

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The stadium

The venue for this match is SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, United States. It has a capacity of 70,240.

Welcome!

Welcome to live coverage of the match between the USMNT and Turkiye.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
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Why aren’t Folarin Balogun and Tim Ream starting for the USMNT against Turkiye at the 2026 World Cup?

Two of the USMNT standout players like Folarin Balogun and Tim Ream won't be starting against Turkiye, a decision that raised eyebrows among fans.

Why isn’t Christian Pulisic starting for the USMNT against Turkiye at the 2026 World Cup?

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Christian Pulisic has been left on the subs bench for USMNT's last group phase game against Turkey, a decision that raised questions among fans.

USMNT vs Turkiye: Confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group D game

USMNT vs Turkiye: Confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group D game

The confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group D match USMNT vs Turkiye.

How the USMNT’s win, draw, or loss vs Turkiye could impact the 2026 World Cup Group D standings

How the USMNT’s win, draw, or loss vs Turkiye could impact the 2026 World Cup Group D standings

The USMNT is facing Turkiye as its last rival in Group D, with fans wondering how the result could affect the standings in the 2026 World Cup.

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