Why isn’t Leandro Paredes starting for Argentina against Spain in the 2026 World Cup?

With Leandro Paredes surprisingly beginning the 2026 World Cup final on the bench, Argentina enters its showdown with Spain carrying one of the biggest pre-match talking points of the tournament. Supporters immediately began wondering why one of Lionel Scaloni’s trusted midfielders was left out of the starting lineup.

The defending world champion arrived at MetLife Stadium with several adjustments to the lineup that defeated England in the semifinals. Lionel Scaloni introduced three changes, with Nicolas Gonzalez replacing Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul returning to the starting lineup, and Gonzalo Montiel coming in at right back instead of Nahuel Molina.

The decision is purely tactical rather than injury-related. There have been no reports of injury, suspension, or disciplinary issues, and Paredes remains fully available as a substitute.

Instead, Scaloni appears to have tailored his lineup specifically for Spain’s style of play. The coaching staff opted for greater mobility, pressing ability, and attacking energy, believing those qualities would better match the European champion’s possession-based approach.

With Spain expected to dominate long stretches of possession through players such as Rodri, Dani Olmo and Lamine Yamal, Argentina has prioritized midfielders capable of covering wider areas while quickly transitioning into attack.