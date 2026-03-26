How Italy’s win, draw, or loss against Northern Ireland today could affect the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Amid uncertainty surrounding the national team’s future, Italy have turned to Gennaro Gattuso to lead the team toward the 2026 World Cup. However, they failed to impress in the qualifiers and will now face Northern Ireland, hoping to return to the tournament after an eight-year absence. Depending on whether the Azzurri win, draw, or lose, the playoff picture will change significantly.

Northern Ireland have not managed to establish as a major force in UEFA, having failed to qualify for the World Cup for 40 years—the 1986 tournament being their last appearance. However, they have managed to build a more solid foundation as a team, relying on a strong midfield and a solid defense. Moreover, they have not beaten Italy since 1958, so they face a tough challenge.

Unlike Northern Ireland, Italy finished as the second-place team in their group. With six wins and two losses, they earned a direct spot in the playoffs. However, the Azzurri won’t have an easy game, as their offensive struggles are compounded by their opponent’s tough defense. Therefore, their latest clash resulted in a draw, showcasing that today’s game might be really competitive.

Although most national teams securing their spot through the group stage, Italy and Northern Ireland failed to do so. For this reason, they face each other in a single-leg knockout stage, meaning there must be a definitive winner. With this in mind, any result will impact the playoffs, so we will analyze the three possible scenarios.

Gianluca Scamacca of Italy competes for the ball with Conor Washington of Northem Ireland in 2021.

How could Italy’s win affect the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

In case of defeating Northern Ireland, Italy would earn a direct step into the final playoffs, where they will face the winner between Wales and Bosnia and Herzegovina on March 31. For that reason, head coach Gennaro Gattuso would have a harsh task as Gli Azzurri’s spot in the 2026 World Cup is not yet secured, a tournament they have not reached in eight years.

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see also 2026 World Cup playoffs: How did the draw for European teams turn out?

How could Italy’s draw affect the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

Unlike the group stage, Italy and Northern Ireland meet in a single-leg knockout match. Therefore, a draw in today’s game would lead to two 15-minute extra-time periods, aiming to determine a clear winner. In case it remains undecided, they would settle it through a penalty shootout, with the winner advancing to the final playoff on March 31.

How could Italy’s defeat affect the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

If Northern Ireland defeat Italy, they would end a 68-year drought, as their last victory came in 1958. With a win, coach Michael O’Neal’s team would face the winner of the match between Wales and Bosnia and Herzegovina, aiming to qualify for the 2026 World Cup for the first time in 40 years. Meanwhile, Gli Azzurri would become the first FIFA World Cup champion to miss three consecutive tournaments.