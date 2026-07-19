Why isn’t Lautaro Martinez starting for Argentina against Spain in the 2026 World Cup final?

Argentina takes the pitch today, July 19, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, chasing a historic back-to-back World Cup championship against Spain. However, as soon as the official lineups were released ahead of kickoff, Lautaro Martinez emerged as the most glaring omission from the starting eleven.

Lautaro Martinez will begin the match against Spain on the bench due to a strategic tactical decision by head coach Lionel Scaloni. The Argentine boss has opted to adjust his tactical shape from Wednesday’s semifinal victory over England, leaving the highly lethal center forward out of the opening lineup despite his heroics against the Three Lions.

Instead, Scaloni has tapped Julian Alvarez to partner Lionel Messi leading Argentina’s frontline attack. By starting the Atletico Madrid forward, the manager is prioritizing a high-energy profile capable of executing a relentless high-press to disrupt a Spanish side that thrives on controlling possession.

On the other side of the pitch, Argentina’s Lautaro Martinez is also expected to make a major impact off the bench. Over the last few rounds, the striker has proven to be vital in front of the net, providing a reliable spark that manager Lionel Scaloni will likely utilize in the second half of the match.

Lautaro Martinez #22 of Argentina scores against England.

Lautaro Martinez’s 2026 World Cup journey

With Julian Alvarez nursing an ankle injury early in the tournament, Martinez initially served as Argentina’s starting center forward alongside Lionel Messi. The Inter Milan captain started the team’s first four matches, covering the entire World Cup group stage and a Round of 32 clash against Cape Verde, though his lone goal during that opening stretch came from the penalty spot against Jordan.

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Once Alvarez returned to full fitness for the Round of 16, Martinez was moved to the bench. However, the lineup change did not diminish his impact on the tournament, as he quickly adapted to his role as a highly effective late-game option for the Albiceleste.

He set up the winning goal to complete a late comeback against Egypt before scoring in consecutive knockout matches. He added the late insurance goal in a 3-1 victory over Switzerland and then headed home the decisive winner to cap a 2-1 comeback against England, providing a clear redemption arc after going scoreless during the 2022 World Cup.