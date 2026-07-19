Are Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi playing? Spain vs Argentina projected lineups for the 2026 World Cup final

The 2026 World Cup final is finally here, with Spain and Argentina set to battle for soccer’s biggest prize after an unforgettable five-week tournament. Before kickoff at MetLife Stadium, fans are eagerly waiting to see the projected lineups, where stars such as Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi could take center stage in a match that promises to shape soccer history.

After 103 matches, the tournament comes down to one final showdown between the reigning European champion and the defending world champion. Spain enters the final after producing one of the most dominant campaigns in recent World Cup history, while Argentina has survived a series of dramatic knockout matches through resilience, experience and moments of brilliance.

Spain is chasing its second World Cup title, having previously lifted the trophy in South Africa in 2010. Argentina, meanwhile, is aiming to become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the World Cup, adding a fourth star above its crest.

Tournament’s best attack vs best defense

Spain has looked like the tournament’s benchmark from the opening whistle of the knockout rounds. La Roja has conceded only one goal throughout the entire competition, collecting multiple clean sheets while defeating Austria, Portugal, Belgium, and France.

Argentina vs Spain Statistics H2H Record Total Matches Played 14 Argentina Wins 6 Spain Wins 6 Draws 2

The semifinal performance against France further strengthened Spain’s credentials. Luis de la Fuente’s side controlled possession, neutralized one of the tournament’s strongest attacks and advanced with a composed 2-0 victory.

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Confidence is also soaring thanks to an extraordinary unbeaten run. La Roja has avoided defeat in normal time across its last 37 matches in all competitions, giving the squad enormous belief ahead of soccer’s biggest occasion.

Pedro Porro #12 and Nico Williams #17 of Spain celebrate.

Unlike Spain’s relatively comfortable journey, Argentina has repeatedly found itself facing elimination before producing remarkable recoveries. The defending champion required extra time against Cabo Verde and Switzerland, recovered from a 2-0 deficit against Egypt, and stunned England by scoring twice in the closing minutes of the semifinal.

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Those comeback victories have reinforced the team’s reputation for thriving under immense pressure. Despite criticism surrounding officiating decisions during the tournament, Argentina insists its success has been earned on the pitch.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina celebrates with teammates. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Will Yamal and Messi play?

The biggest selection questions before kickoff have centered around Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi, but both superstars are expected to start the World Cup final.

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Lionel Messi of Argentina and Lamine Yamal of Spain.

Spain briefly worried supporters after Yamal missed part of training and was seen wearing strapping on his left thigh. At the same time, right-back Pedro Porro also trained separately because of muscle overload. However, Spanish manager Luis de la Fuente reassured supporters that Yamal would be in “perfect physical condition,” with both players managing their workloads rather than recovering from serious injuries.

Argentina also arrives with encouraging news. Messi is fully expected to lead the defending champions in what could become the final World Cup match of his legendary career, while coach Lionel Scaloni has virtually a full squad available for selection.

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Round Argentina’s Results Spain’s Results Group Stage Match 1 Won 3–0 vs. Algeria Drew 0–0 vs. Cabo Verde Group Stage Match 2 Won 2–0 vs. Austria Won 4–0 vs. Saudi Arabia Group Stage Match 3 Won 3–1 vs. Jordan Won 1–0 vs. Uruguay Round of 32 Won 3–2 (AET) vs. Cabo Verde Won 3–0 vs. Austria Round of 16 Won 3–2 vs. Egypt Won 1–0 vs. Portugal Quarter-finals Won 3–1 (AET) vs. Switzerland Won 2–1 vs. Belgium Semi-finals Won 2–1 vs. England Won 2–0 vs. France

Spain vs Argentina: Projected lineups

Spain projected XI (4-2-3-1): Simon; Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Ruiz; Yamal, Olmo, Baena; Oyarzabal.

Argentina projected XI (4-4-2): Emiliano Martinez; Montiel, Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Enzo Fernandez, Mac Allister; Messi, Alvarez.

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