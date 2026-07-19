Ferran Torres leads 1-0 Spain past Lionel Messi’s Argentina to win the 2026 World Cup

Although Argentinaentered the match as the clear favorite to win, Spain managed to completely dominate the game. Controlling the midfield and backed by a solid defense, they shone brightly, being the only team to create scoring chances. After missing numerous opportunities and failing to capitalize, Ferran Torres finally scored the winning goal. With this win, head coach Luis de la Fuente ended a 10-year drought without a World Cup victory.
Just as in the match against England, Lionel Scaloni’s team was largely dominated by Spain. After losing control of the midfield, they looked quite outmatched, running only to defend and not to attack. They had zero shots on goal in 120 minutes and even became the first national team to fail to register a single shot on goal during regulation time in a tournament final. Furthermore, Lionel Messi was largely invisible.
Head coach Luis de la Fuente has built the most well-rounded team in the world. Not only do they shine on offense, but they’re also formidable on defense. Rodri, Pedri, and Fabian Ruiz shone in midfield, but it was Dani Olmo who stood out on offense. In addition, Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams were key to breaking down the opposing defense. However, Ferran Torres was the standout player for the team, as he scored the game-winning goal in heroic fashion.
Ferran Torres turned into a hero for Spain
Throughout the 2026 World Cup, head coach Luis de la Fuente decided to start Mikel Oyarzabal as his starting forward. While he delivered in some games, his overall performance was lackluster. In light of this, Ferran Torres decided to seize his opportunity, making a fantastic impact on the game. By adapting perfectly to the team’s style of play, he was essential in helping the wingers shine. Furthermore, he became Spain’s hero.
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Lamine Yamal led a great counterattack down the right flank, finding Pedro Porro. With his first touch, Porro sent a precise cross toward Nico Williams. He met the ball first time and headed it forward. Seizing the opportunity, Ferran Torres finished on the first touch, unleashing a powerful shot from the edge of the box.
Far from taking the opportunity to praise himself, Ferran Torres decided to put a different spin on his comments. “This goal, I didn’t score it, it was scored by 47 million Spaniards! It’s for all Spaniards. for Spain,“ he said in the post-game interview.
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Thanks for joining us!
That brings us to the end of our live blog coverage of Spain's 1-0 victory over Argentina. We’ll be back soon with more coverage.
Full time! Spain defeat Argentina, becoming 2026 World Cup winners
Although Argentina entered the match as the clear favorite, Spain managed to establish itself as the most dominant team on the field. Throughout the game, they applied intense high pressure that kept their opponents on their heels. As expected, the battle was fought in midfield, where Rodri, Fabián Ruiz, and Pedri shone as they controlled the flow of the game. In addition, Lamine Yamal, Alex Baena, and Nico Williams were key. Ferran Torres scored the winning goal in heroic fashion.
Lionel Scaloni’s team retreated into their own penalty area, failing to create any scoring chances over 120 minutes. After having their midfield cut off, they were unable to break out of the high press. Furthermore, Enzo Fernández’s ejection significantly limited their performance, as they lost a key creative force. Lionel Messi did not shine throughout the game, appearing largely inactive and stifled by his opponents. Additionally, they failed to capitalize on counterattacks, missing their chance to win a second consecutive World Cup title.
118' Mikel Merino gets injured for Spain (1-0)
After receiving a hit with the ball, Mikel Merino gets injured. By protocol, he is forced to leave the pitch for a couple of minutes.
115'- Argentina's offense is abscent vs Spain
Just as has been the case throughout the match, Argentina have yet to register a shot on goal. Zero scoring threats and zero impact from Lionel Messi.
110'- Argentina lose the protagonism (1-0)
After Ferran Torres goal, Argentina have lost the whole protagonism. Spain have remained solid in the offense and in the defense.
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106'- GOOOOOOOOAL OF FERRAN TORRES FOR SPAIN (1-0)
After a great cross from Nico Williams, Ferran Torres receives the ball and launches a great shoot to lead Spain to the 2026 World Cup title.
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103'- Mikel Merino nears Spain goal (0-0)
After a great cross by Nico Williams, Mikel Merino was near to score, but he did not reach the ball correctly.
101' Argentina announce substitutions (0-0)
Argentina's Lionel Scaloni has decided to take Julian Alvarez off the field. In his place, Marcos Senesi gets on field,
98'- ' Spain announce substitutions (0-0)
Spain's Luis de la Fuente has decided to take Rodri and Laporte out of the field. In their place, Martin Zubimendi and Eric Garcia get on field.
95'- Nico Williams scores for Spain, but the referee rules it out (0-0)
After a shoot from Mikel Merino, Nico Williams gets a shoot, scoring a goal. However, the referee rules iot out due to a foul on Nicolas Otamendi.
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93'- Nico Williams nears Spain's first goal (0-0)
Following Enzo Fernández’s ejection, Argentina look vastly outmatched by Spain. After a great pass from Pedri to Nico Williams, Spain nearly scored. However, Emiliano Martínez comes to Argentina’s rescue once again—he’s the only standout player on Lionel Scaloni’s team.
91’ -Extra time underway! (0-0)
The first half of the extra time is underway!
Full time! Spain and Argentina will go to extra time!
Although Argentina managed to regain some momentum in the second half, they were clearly outclassed by Spain. Not only did they fail to control the midfield, but they also made costly defensive errors. As a result, they spent a lot of time simply defending, leaving them looking quite flat. Lionel Messi was unable to break through the Spanish defense, which also left Julián Álvarez without any scoring opportunities. They went 94 minutes without a single shot on goal.
Spain was completely superior to Argentina. Head coach Luis de la Fuente fielded a team that dominated the midfield and pressed very high up the field. As a result, they suffocated their opponent and took advantage of the large spaces behind the defense. However, they were unable to finish with quality, as the opposing defense was right on top of them. Consequently, the match went into extra time, leaving the outcome up in the air.
90+2'- Enzo Fernandes receives a red card (0-0)
After a harsh foul on Pedri, Enzo Fernandez has received another yellow card, resulting in a red card. Impressive.
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87'- Ferran Torres near Spain first goal (0-0)
After a wonderful team play, Mikel Merino sends a through ball to Ferran Torres, who breaks free from the opposing defense. However, he fails to finish the play cleanly, shooting it wide of the goal.
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85'- Argentina just defend, while Spain dominate (0-0)
Argentina are playing defensively, while Spain are looking to dominate possession. As a result, Luis de la Fuente’s team is the most dangerous on the field, with good scoring opportunities. In addition, they have more options for scoring.
80'- Spain have recoved their high press after the substitutions (0-0)
Spain continued to dominate with its high press. Mikel Merino and Nico Williams brought a breath of fresh air to the team. As a result, Argentina is once again pinned back in its own half, finding it very difficult to score.
74'- Spain announce substitutions (0-0)
Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has decided to take Alex Baena and Dani Olmo off field. In their place, Nico Williams and Mikel Merino get on field.
73'- Argentina have really improved (0-0)
After Lionel Scaloni's substitutions, Argentina have gained protagonism. Not only the midfield looks stronger, but also the wings, competing against Spain. However, Lionel Messi keeps disappeared .
70'- Argentina announce two subtitutions (0-0)
After failing to take control of the match, Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has decided to substitute out Cristian Romero and Rodrigo de Paul. Giuliano Simeone and Facundo Medina are coming on in their place.
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70'- Game resumed after hydration break (0-0)
After the three-minute hydration break, the referee resumes play between Spain and Argentina.
67'- Spain nears the first goal (0-0)
Following a corner kick by Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres received a key pass and sent a powerful header toward the goal. However, Emiliano Martinez made a heroic save.
62' Spain have announce one substitution (0-0)
Looking for more versatility, Spain’s Luis de la Fuente has decided to take Mikel Oyzarzabal and Pedri off field. In their place, Ferran Torres and Pedri get on field
60’- Argentina keep struggling in defense (0-0)
Just as in all previous matches, Argentina continue to leave a lot of space in their defense. Taking advantage of this, Dani Olmo delivers some great passes that bring La Roja closer to its first goal.
57'- Argentina announce substitution (0-0)
Looking for solidness, Argentina's head coach Lionel Scaloni has decided to take Gonzalo Montiel off field. In his place, Gonzalo Montiel gets on field.
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55'- Argentina keep unmatched in the offensive side. (0-0)
Argentina have managed to close the gap on Spain in the game, matching them in possession and creating more scoring opportunities. However, they are still not playing brilliantly on offense, missing chances to score.
50'- Argentina have improved their performance (0-0)
Unlike in the first half, Argentina have taken a much more prominent role on the field. With Leandro Paredes on the field, Enzo Fernández and Alexis Mac Allister have more opportunities to shine. However, they still haven't managed to get the better of Spain.
46'- Argentina announce substitutions (0-0)
Looking to dominate the midfield, Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has decided to take Nico Gonzalez off the field. In his place, Leandro Paredes gets on field.
46'- Alex Baena nears Spain first goal (0-0)
After intercepting a ball, Alex Baena had a great chance to score. However, his shoot was too short, sending it to Emiliano Martinez hands.
Second half underway!
Spain vs Argentina second half is underway.
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How long is the 2026 FIFA World Cup final halftime show?
The 2026 World Cup final between Spain and Argentina will make history in more ways than one. Alongside the battle for soccer’s biggest prize, the championship match at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, will introduce the first-ever halftime show in World Cup final history, adding a Super Bowl-style spectacle to the sport’s biggest stage.
Earlier reports had suggested FIFA was considering extending halftime to 25 or even 30 minutes to accommodate the elaborate production. Those rumors gained traction because the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final, also staged at MetLife Stadium, featured an extended halftime that lasted around 24 minutes due to a large-scale concert.
HALF TIME! Spain and Argentina draw in the 2026 World Cup
Although the game was fairly even in the opening minutes, Spain have established as the better team on the field. Led by Rodri and Fabian Ruiz, they pressed high up the field to cut off their opponent’s build-up. In addition, Lamine Yamal, Marc Cucurella, and Alex Baena are shining on the wings, outpacing the opposing defenders. Although they haven’t been able to score, they’ve controlled the flow of the game.
While not the most impressive team on the field, Argentina remain very solid. By containing the opponent’s build-up and being very aggressive in winning the ball back, they have prevented any goals. Due to a lack of creativity, Lionel Messi has dropped back into midfield, looking to create space and play alongside Alexis Mac Allister. However, they have been unable to connect with their teammates, failing to register a single shot on goal so far in the game.
43'- Argentina announce a substituion (0-0)
After suffering an injury, Lisandro Martinez requests to be subbed off. In his place, Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has decided to get Nicolas Otamendi on field.
43'- Spain dominate Argentina in the 2026 World Cup final (0-0)
Spain are coming very close to scoring. Both Lamine Yamal and Marc Cucurella are shining on the wings, creating space behind the defense. In addition, they are applying high pressure on Argentina, which is allowing them to control the game.
39' Spain near first goal (0-0)
After a wonderful collective play, Mikel Oyarzabal receives a great pass, earning a 1v1 situation. However, his shoot is covered by Emiliano Martinez.
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37'- Argentina keep unactive in the offensive side (0-0)
With few opportunities to shine on offense, Argentina need individual brilliance more than ever. Lionel Messi stays well outside the box, looking to drive the team’s creativity. But this very approach keeps the team from scoring, as they haven’t attempted long-range shots or dribbles inside the box.
106’- Extra time underway! (0-0)
The second half of the extra time is underway!
32'- Argentina play with clarity, but lack offensive ideas (0-0)
After the water break, Argentina have come out playing with much more clarity in midfield. However, Spain remains quite strong on defense, shutting down any scoring opportunities. So far, Lionel Scaloni’s team has not had any shots on goal.
27'- Game resumed after hydration break (0-0)
After the three-minute hydration break, the referee resumes play between Spain and Argentina.
24'- Argentina remain unconnected offensively (0-0)
Although they've already had a few chances to get into the opponent's box, Argentina haven't been able to link up effectively. Lionel Messi and Alexis Mac Allister are looking for openings, but their teammates aren't connecting on their passes. As a result, they haven't had any serious scoring chances and appear to be somewhat outplayed by Spain.
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20'- Spain are shinning vs Argentina (0-0)
Spain are establishing as the most dominant team on the court. Not only are they stifling Argentina’s offense, but they’re also shining on the offensive end. Led by Pedro Porro and Lamine Yamal, they’ve already had several scoring opportunities.
13’- Spain’s high press is limiting Argentina’s offense (0-0)
Faced with Spain's high pressure, Argentina seem quite lost in midfield, as neither Enzo nor Mac Allister are able to control the pace of the game. As a result, Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez are getting few scoring opportunities.
8'- Spain's high press complicates Argentina (0-0)
Although possession is already evenly split, Argentina’s defensive mistakes are very evident. Following poor passes out of the back, Dani Olmo and Lamine Yamal have already created two clear scoring chances. Spain’s high press seems to be paying off.
5’- Spain and Argentina chase to control the midfield (0-0)
As expected, Spain and Argentina are locked in a battle for possession. As a result, the midfield is shaping up to be the key battleground in the 2026 World Cup final.
The match has kicked off
Spain vs Argentina 2026 World Cup final clash is already underway at New Jersey Stadium.
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Gonzalo Montiel set to play a key role to strengthen the defensive solidity
Throughout the final matches of the 2026 World Cup, Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni decided to start Nahuel Molina at right back. While he shone on the offensive end, he left too many gaps on defense. As a result, Gonzalo Montiel has now emerged as the starter for the final, having impressed against England by cutting off the runs of Jude Bellingham and others.
Facing the challenge of marking Alex Baena and Dani Olmo, Gonzalo Montiel needs to bring his best defensive game. To do so, defensive tenacity and the ability to read the play will be key. However, he also needs to contribute to the high press, seeking to neutralize his opponents and pin them back in their own half.
Argentina’s Lionel Scaloni makes key changes in the midfield
In the victory over England, head coach Lionel Scaloni decided to start Leandro Paredes as a defensive midfielder. With him on the field, Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernández gained a lot of freedom in their play. However, the head coach has decided to make significant adjustments to the midfield, signaling a clear tactical shift.
Enzo Fernández and Mac Allister will play in the heart of the midfield, looking to dictate play and dominate their opponents. On the right side of midfield, Rodrigo De Paul emerges as the team’s balancing force, aiming to thwart Marc Cucurella’s counterattacks. Additionally, on the left side of midfield, Nico González starts, looking to stretch the attack and find open spaces.
With these tactical changes, Argentina aims to give more prominence to its wingers and fullbacks than to its midfielders. Consequently, Lionel Messi could play in a central role, looking to draw defenders away to create space for Julián Álvarez to shine. Furthermore, long-range shooting and aerial play are expected to be key to defeating Spain.
Why isn’t Pedri starting for Spain against Argentina in the 2026 World Cup final?
At the start of the 2026 World Cup, Spain decided to make Rodrigo Hernández and Pedri the backbone of the national team. By bringing both stability and creativity, this duo seemed to be firmly establishing. However, head coach Luis de la Fuente has decided to bench Pedri for the second consecutive game.
Far from being due to physical reasons, the head coach has opted for Fabián Ruiz for tactical reasons, as he offers greater defensive solidity. Furthermore, he helps balance out Rodri’s role and prevents him from being overburdened with defensive duties, while also contributing to the team’s creativity. Nevertheless, Pedri can play a key role as a backup, providing greater control over the game.
Lionel Messi could be the most important player in World Cup history for Argentina
Throughout history, Argentina has produced numerous legends in the world of soccer. However, Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi have left a historic legacy, transforming the sport from within. While the 39-year-old star has made it clear that he doesn’t want to be compared to others, he is in the best position to become the most important player in Argentina’s World Cup history.
In case Messi scores or assists and Argentina wins its second consecutive World Cup, he would stand alone as the country’s greatest player. He excels not only as a goal-scorer but also as a playmaker. Furthermore, he would be the most important player on the national team, winning it all and leaving his mark as a goal-scorer.
Where are Spain and Argentina playing the 2026 World Cup final?
FIFA has chosen New Jersey Stadium, known as MetLife Stadium, as the venue for the 2026 World Cup final. With a total capacity of 82,500 spectators, this venue is one of the most important stadiums in the United States.
As the home of the New York Giants and the New York Jets, it is accustomed to hosting major sporting events. Throughout the 2026 World Cup, the venue hosted eight matches, including Brazil vs. Morocco, Ecuador vs. Germany, and others.
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Spain also announce starting lineup
Unlike Argentina, Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has decided to make no chance in its starting lineup. Keeping Pedri, Gavi and Nico Williams in the bench, he has decided to trust the great shape of his starters. Nonetheless, they can make an impact from bench, as head coach tends to make substitutions.
Spain will lineup as follows: Unai Simon; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Fabian Ruiz, Rodrigo Hernandez, Dani Olmo; Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, Alex Baena.
Argentina announce starting lineup
Arriving as top contenders for back-to-back World Cup trophies, Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has decided to alter its starting lineup. He has decided to bet on Gonzalo Montiel as starter, after shining vs England. Moreover, Rodrigo de Paul and Nicolas Gonzalez comeback to the lineup. However, he has decided to keep its usual offense, lead by Lionel Messi and Julian Álvarez again.
Argentina will lineup as follows: Emiliano Martínez; Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister, Nicolas González; Lionel Messi, Julián Álvarez.
Kickoff time and how to watch
Spain vs Argentina is set to start at 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT
Lionel Messi vs. Lamine Yamal: A Historic Showdown
After failing to face each other in the Finalissima, the 2026 World Cup organizers decided to give fans an exciting surprise: Argentina and Spain will face off in the final. With this, Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi will face each other for the first time ever. While the 39-year-old star is playing out the final stages of his soccer career, the 19-year-old star is establishing himself among soccer’s elite.
Although Lamine is not currently at the peak of his career, he is not in his best form heading into the 2026 World Cup. After playing seven matches, he has scored only one goal and has not recorded any assists. Consequently, he faces the greatest opportunity of his career: winning a World Cup by ending his scoring drought against Lionel Messi.
Unlike the 19-year-old star, Lionel Messi is in top scoring form. Not only is he Argentina’s leading scorer with 8 goals, but he’s also the creative force behind the team, with 4 assists. Furthermore, the veteran is facing off against Lamine Yamal, the present and future of the soccer world.
Spain face Argentina in the 2026 World Cup
Welcome to our live blog of the match between Spain and Argentina in the 2026 World Cup at New Jersey Stadium. Stay with us for all the key information about this clash, and once the game kicks off, for minute-by-minute updates.
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