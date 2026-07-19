Ferran Torres leads 1-0 Spain past Lionel Messi’s Argentina to win the 2026 World Cup

Although Argentina entered the match as the clear favorite to win, Spain managed to completely dominate the game. Controlling the midfield and backed by a solid defense, they shone brightly, being the only team to create scoring chances. After missing numerous opportunities and failing to capitalize, Ferran Torres finally scored the winning goal. With this win, head coach Luis de la Fuente ended a 10-year drought without a World Cup victory.

Just as in the match against England, Lionel Scaloni’s team was largely dominated by Spain. After losing control of the midfield, they looked quite outmatched, running only to defend and not to attack. They had zero shots on goal in 120 minutes and even became the first national team to fail to register a single shot on goal during regulation time in a tournament final. Furthermore, Lionel Messi was largely invisible.

Head coach Luis de la Fuente has built the most well-rounded team in the world. Not only do they shine on offense, but they’re also formidable on defense. Rodri, Pedri, and Fabian Ruiz shone in midfield, but it was Dani Olmo who stood out on offense. In addition, Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams were key to breaking down the opposing defense. However, Ferran Torres was the standout player for the team, as he scored the game-winning goal in heroic fashion.

Ferran Torres turned into a hero for Spain

Throughout the 2026 World Cup, head coach Luis de la Fuente decided to start Mikel Oyarzabal as his starting forward. While he delivered in some games, his overall performance was lackluster. In light of this, Ferran Torres decided to seize his opportunity, making a fantastic impact on the game. By adapting perfectly to the team’s style of play, he was essential in helping the wingers shine. Furthermore, he became Spain’s hero.

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Lamine Yamal led a great counterattack down the right flank, finding Pedro Porro. With his first touch, Porro sent a precise cross toward Nico Williams. He met the ball first time and headed it forward. Seizing the opportunity, Ferran Torres finished on the first touch, unleashing a powerful shot from the edge of the box.

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Far from taking the opportunity to praise himself, Ferran Torres decided to put a different spin on his comments. “This goal, I didn’t score it, it was scored by 47 million Spaniards! It’s for all Spaniards. for Spain,“ he said in the post-game interview.