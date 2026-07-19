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Why isn’t Gavi starting for Spain against Argentina in the 2026 World Cup final?

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Gavi of Spain.
© Getty ImagesGavi of Spain.

Spain face Argentina in the 2026 World Cup final, and Luis de la Fuente is once again turning to the same approach that has carried his team through the whole tournament, leaving Gavi once again out of the starting team.

De la Fuente has continued to lean on Fabian Ruiz and Rodri as his midfield pairing, a combination that has provided balance and control during Spain‘s last two victories against Belgium and France.

Further up the pitch, the front line remains built around Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo and Alex Baena, operating just behind Mikel Oyarzabal. It’s the same setup Spain used to eliminate France in the semifinals, and De la Fuente is trusting it once more against Argentina in the tournament’s last game.

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The consistency in selection has left little room for Gavi to force his way back into the starting lineup. Despite being one of the most talented midfielders in the squad, the Barcelona player has found himself on the outside looking in as Spain’s rotation has settled around a formula that keeps winning.

Gavi in action during Spain’s game vs Cape Verde. (Getty Images)

Gavi in action during Spain’s game vs Cape Verde. (Getty Images)

Gavi’s limited role throughout the 2026 World Cup

Gavi’s only start of the tournament came in the opener against Cabo Verde, a match Spain failed to win as they were held to a 0-0 draw despite dominating possession and chances.

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It was widely regarded as the team’s worst performance of the campaign, as it’s the only match they failed to win in the tournament, and Gavi hasn’t started a game since.

His involvement from that point on has been almost nonexistent. The midfielder’s only other appearance came as a substitute in the 3-0 win over Austria in the Round of 32, when he was given just five minutes on the pitch. Beyond that cameo, Gavi has not featured again, watching the rest of Spain’s run to the final from the bench.

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