Why isn’t Pedri starting for Spain against Argentina in the 2026 World Cup final?

Spain are one win away from their second World Cup title as they face Argentina, and Luis de la Fuente is sticking with the same midfield blueprint that carried the team past France in the semifinals, meaning Pedri will once again begin the game on the bench.

De la Fuente has settled on Fabian Ruiz alongside Rodri in a double pivot, a pairing that has given Spain more control and physical presence through the middle of the park in the tournament’s biggest matches.

Ahead of that duo, De la Fuente has built his attack around Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo and Alex Baena operating behind Mikel Oyarzabal, who leads the team in scoring with five goals.

The setup underlines just how deep De la Fuente’s midfield options have become. Even a player of Pedri‘s caliber, one the coach has repeatedly praised as among the best in the world, cannot force his way back into a starting role that has been working for Spain when it matters most.

Pedri during Spain’s game vs Portugal. (Getty Images)

How Pedri’s role faded as the tournament progressed

Pedri was a fixture in Spain’s starting lineup for the first five matches of the World Cup, anchoring the midfield through the group stage and into the knockout rounds.

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That run included the Round of 16 win over Portugal, a game Spain needed a stoppage-time Mikel Merino goal to escape after struggling to create clear chances, with Pedri’s performance among those that failed to stand out.

That flat display opened the door for Fabian Ruiz, who took his opportunity in the quarterfinal against Belgium, scoring the opener in a 2-1 win that sent Spain into the semifinals. Ruiz kept his place for the last four against France, starting once again as Spain booked their spot in the final, and Pedri has yet to reclaim the role he held for most of the tournament.