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Why isn’t Pedri starting for Spain against Argentina in the 2026 World Cup final?

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Pedri of Spain.
© Getty ImagesPedri of Spain.

Spain are one win away from their second World Cup title as they face Argentina, and Luis de la Fuente is sticking with the same midfield blueprint that carried the team past France in the semifinals, meaning Pedri will once again begin the game on the bench.

De la Fuente has settled on Fabian Ruiz alongside Rodri in a double pivot, a pairing that has given Spain more control and physical presence through the middle of the park in the tournament’s biggest matches.

Ahead of that duo, De la Fuente has built his attack around Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo and Alex Baena operating behind Mikel Oyarzabal, who leads the team in scoring with five goals.

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The setup underlines just how deep De la Fuente’s midfield options have become. Even a player of Pedri‘s caliber, one the coach has repeatedly praised as among the best in the world, cannot force his way back into a starting role that has been working for Spain when it matters most.

Pedri during Spain’s game vs Portugal. (Getty Images)

Pedri during Spain’s game vs Portugal. (Getty Images)

How Pedri’s role faded as the tournament progressed

Pedri was a fixture in Spain’s starting lineup for the first five matches of the World Cup, anchoring the midfield through the group stage and into the knockout rounds.

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That run included the Round of 16 win over Portugal, a game Spain needed a stoppage-time Mikel Merino goal to escape after struggling to create clear chances, with Pedri’s performance among those that failed to stand out.

That flat display opened the door for Fabian Ruiz, who took his opportunity in the quarterfinal against Belgium, scoring the opener in a 2-1 win that sent Spain into the semifinals. Ruiz kept his place for the last four against France, starting once again as Spain booked their spot in the final, and Pedri has yet to reclaim the role he held for most of the tournament.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
Why isn’t Pedri starting for Spain against France at the 2026 World Cup?

Why isn’t Pedri starting for Spain against France at the 2026 World Cup?

Pedri has officially been named to the bench, and fans are absolutely buzzing and wondering why the brilliant Barcelona playmaker is absent from the starting lineup.

Why isn’t Pedri starting for Spain against Belgium at the 2026 World Cup?

Why isn’t Pedri starting for Spain against Belgium at the 2026 World Cup?

The decision has surprised many supporters given the Barcelona midfielder's importance to the national team. However, head coach Luis de la Fuente has opted for a different approach in one of the biggest matches of the tournament.

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Pedri dreams of World Cup glory with Spain, but admits: ‘Winning it isn’t easy’

Pedri dreams with Spain winning the World Cup but knows it won't be easy as he feels sorry about Fermín López.

Pedri and Gavi reunion nears as Barcelona reportedly set a date for the midfielder’s long-awaited injury comeback

Pedri and Gavi reunion nears as Barcelona reportedly set a date for the midfielder’s long-awaited injury comeback

After several months, Pedri could regain Gavi, his key midfield partner. Following his appearance on the bench against Newcastle, Barcelona have reportedly set a date for his anticipated comeback, giving coach Hansi Flick a significant boost.

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