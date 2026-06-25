USMNT vs Turkiye: Confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group D game

The new tiebreaker system introduced for the 2026 World Cup has created scenarios in which some teams have nothing left to play for. That is the case in Group D, where the USMNT have already reached the next round while Turkiye have been eliminated.

It is a great chance for the USMNT to continue building on a strong tournament so far, with two victories that secured first place in the group. In contrast, Turkiye have been eliminated after two defeats.

The USMNT are top of the group with 6 points, with their spot already secured because they won the head-to-head match against the teams that could tie them. Australia are second with 3 points and an even goal difference, while Paraguay are level on 3 points with a -2 goal difference.

USMNT vs Turkiye lineups

For this match, Mauricio Pochettino opted for this lineup: Turner; Scally, Trusty, M. Robinson, McKenzie; Berhalter, McKennie; Aaronson, Reyna, Weah; Pepi.

Pochettino can rotate the team (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

For Turkiye, Vincenzo Montella picked this lineup: Çakir; Çelik, Elmali, Bardakçi, Kabak; Özcan, Kökçü, Güler, Yildiz, Yilmaz, Aydin.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also How the USMNT’s win, draw, or loss vs Turkiye could impact the 2026 World Cup Group D standings

USMNT’s next match

With first place in the group already secured, the USMNT know they will play on July 1 in San Francisco against a third-placed team. While the opponent has not been confirmed yet, Bosnia and Herzegovina should be the rival unless a number of outcomes occur in the final matches.