How much prize money will the 2026 World Cup winner receive?

The final match of the 2026 World Cup has Spain and Argentina trying to lift the trophy, which comes with a huge prize money reward.

For this competition, the winner is going to receive 50 million dollars. This comes thanks to the improved prize money pool, which increased by 50% from the previous edition to reach a total of 655 million dollars.

Whoever loses the final is definitely going to leave upset after not being able to reach glory. For that team, the consolation prize in money is still going to be huge, with a total of 33 million dollars.

The remaining prizes

While there isn’t too much at stake in the third-place match in terms of the title, there is still a difference between finishing in those positions. The team that ends in third place gets 29 million dollars, with the fourth-place team receiving 27 million dollars.

Bukayo Saka helped England end in the third place (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

These prizes aren’t just for the teams that reach the final stages of the competition, as every team that participated receives prize money even if they weren’t able to gain a single point.

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For the teams that finish from 5th to 8th, the prize is 19 million dollars. The teams in 9th to 16th place receive 15 million dollars, those who finish from 17th to 32nd get 11 million dollars, while teams from 33rd to 48th receive 9 million dollars.

Minimum prize

The entity also establishes a 1.5-million-dollar fee to cover preparation costs for this edition for every team. As the lowest positions get 9 million dollars, the minimum amount teams will receive in the competition is 10.5 million dollars, a sum that could be huge for some small federations that were part of it.