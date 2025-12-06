How to watch Tigres UANL vs Cruz Azul in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Liga MX Apertura Tournament

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Tigres UANL vs Cruz Azul on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Tigres UANL vs Cruz Azul WHAT Liga MX WHEN 10:10pm ET / 7:10pm PT • Saturday, December 6, 2025 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream,Peacock Premium, Telemundo, Universo and FOX Deportes STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

After a hard-fought 1-1 opener that showed just how evenly matched these semifinal contenders are, the Liga MX Apertura 2025 showdown now shifts to a charged atmosphere in Monterrey, where Tigres return riding the emotional surge of their incredible quarterfinal comeback from three goals down to crush Tijuana 5-0.

Cruz Azul, though, head into the decisive matchup carrying the poise and depth of a squad built for high-pressure moments, setting the stage for a tense, high-stakes battle with a trip to the final hanging in the balance. Don’t miss a minute of this can’t-miss clash.

More details on how to watch With With Fubo , you can watch Tigres UANL vs Cruz Azul and tons more Liga MX games with a 7-day trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

If you're abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.

