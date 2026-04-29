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Cristiano Ronaldo on verge of clinching his first Al-Nassr title 42 days before 2026 World Cup

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr

With 42 days remaining until the 2026 World Cup, attention naturally turns to the biggest names preparing for soccer’s grandest tournament. Yet for Cristiano Ronaldo, another defining chapter unfolded first, as Al-Nassr took a major step in domestic competition with a result that could reshape the final weeks of the season.

The Portuguese forward entered the night carrying enormous expectations, knowing that every match now adds to the story of a remarkable career. While Portugal looks ahead to the World Cup, Ronaldo’s immediate focus remained fixed on helping his club seize a long-awaited prize.

Al-Nassr faced Al-Ahli in what had been billed as one of the most important fixtures of the Saudi Pro League campaign. The club arrived in outstanding form, bringing a 19-match winning streak across all competitions into the contest, while the visitor entered with confidence after recent continental success.

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By the final whistle, Al-Nassr had secured a crucial 2-0 victory, with CR7 and Kingsley Coman once again proving decisive. The result strengthened the club’s grip on first place, extending its lead to an eight-point advantage over Al-Hilal, who still have a game in hand.

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It was a win that could prove pivotal in the title race, keeping Al-Nassr firmly in control of its own destiny and moving Ronaldo ever closer to what would be his first major league title since his move to the Middle East in January 2023.

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Why this win means so much

For many players, one more league medal would be another line on the résumé. For Ronaldo, it carries a deeper meaning because this is the trophy that has remained just out of reach since his move to Saudi Arabia.

He has already conquered England, Spain, and Italy during his club career. Winning the Saudi Pro League would add another chapter to a journey built on adapting, competing, and succeeding in different soccer cultures.

It would also validate the decision that changed the direction of the league. When Ronaldo arrived, he brought worldwide attention, increased visibility, and fresh ambition to the competition.

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal lifts the UEFA Nations League trophy.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal lifts the UEFA Nations League trophy.

The World Cup countdown adds emotion

The timing of this title push gives the story extra weight. With only weeks remaining before the World Cup, every successful performance feels tied to a larger legacy conversation.

Ronaldo has won nearly everything available in soccer, yet the World Cup with Portugal remains the ultimate prize still capable of redefining history. Entering that tournament as a newly crowned league champion would provide both confidence and symbolism. It would show that even late in his career, he can still lead teams to silverware under pressure.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores header for Al Nassr in key Saudi Pro League match vs Al Ahli

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores header for Al Nassr in key Saudi Pro League match vs Al Ahli

Al Nassr took the lead against Al Ahli in the Saudi Pro League thanks to a goal from Cristiano Ronaldo.

How to watch Al Nassr vs Al-Ahli in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

How to watch Al Nassr vs Al-Ahli in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

Al Nassr clash with Al-Ahli in Matchday 30 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League. Check out full viewing information, including kickoff times and where to watch the game live on TV and streaming platforms across the United States.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing? Confirmed lineups for Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing? Confirmed lineups for Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League

Both clubs enter this encounter in strong form, but one major selection call remains the talking point before the ball is even kicked.

Cristiano Ronaldo one brace away from SPL scoring milestone ahead of Al Nassr vs Al Ahli clash

Cristiano Ronaldo one brace away from SPL scoring milestone ahead of Al Nassr vs Al Ahli clash

If Cristiano Ronaldo end up scoring a brace against Al Ahli next Wednesday, the Al Nassr star would end up reaching yet another goalscoring milestone in the Saudi Pro League history.

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