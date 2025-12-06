Lionel Messi lifts the 2025 MLS Cup: How his finals record stacks up against Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi has added yet another trophy to his collection, this time lifting the 2025 MLS Cup after Inter Miami’s win over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday. With another final ending in his favor, comparisons have naturally resurfaced regarding his record, and how it measures up against that of longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

The match against Vancouver opened with a deflected cross off Edier Ocampo that resulted in an own goal in the eighth minute, followed by Ali Ahmed’s equalizer in the 60th. But Messi once again made the difference, assisting Rodrigo De Paul for Miami’s second and later setting up Tadeo Allende to secure the victory, giving the Herons the first MLS Cup in franchise history.

With this latest triumph, Messi has now played in 51 finals across his career (including two-legged finals), extending his all-time record to 30 wins, the most by any player in soccer history. The remaining finals have resulted in eight draws and 13 defeats.

His previous club final came earlier in 2025, when Inter Miami were beaten 3-0 by the Seattle Sounders in the Leagues Cup championship match. With Argentina, his last final appearance before this MLS Cup was the 2024 Copa América against Colombia, where La Albiceleste claimed a tight 1-0 victory.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF sees the 2025 MLS Cup trophy.

Additionally, Messi’s two assists in the MLS Cup have bolstered his already-remarkable production in decisive matches. Across his 51 finals, he has scored 35 goals and dished out 15 assists, meaning he has contributed directly to 50 goals on the biggest stages, nearly one impact per final.

How does Ronaldo’s finals record compare?

Cristiano Ronaldo is also synonymous with success, sitting among the most decorated players in the sport’s history and known for delivering in high-pressure moments. But when his finals record is put side-by-side with Messi’s, the Portuguese star falls short.

Over the course of his career, Ronaldo has appeared in 40 finals (including two-legged series), winning 20 of them. Eleven ended in draws, while he has nine defeats, four fewer than Messi, but in significantly fewer finals played.

His most recent club final came with Al Nassr in the 2025-26 season, when he scored in a 2-2 draw against Al Ahli in the Saudi Super Cup before losing in the penalty shootout. With Portugal, he also found the net in the UEFA Nations League final against Spain, another 2-2 draw that this time ended in Portugal’s favor on penalties.

Despite the disappointment in his last final, Ronaldo’s goal added to a strong tally on big occasions. In his 40 finals, he has scored 25 goals and registered two assists, leaving him well behind Messi in overall goal contributions on the sport’s biggest stages.