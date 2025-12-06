Trending topics:
Lionel Messi
Comments

Lionel Messi shares heartfelt message to Inter Miami, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba after MLS Cup win

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.

Lionel Messi capped off Inter Miami’s historic 2025 MLS Cup run with a heartfelt message to Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and the entire club after Saturday’s thrilling 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps. The win marked a fitting milestone in Messi’s journey since joining the Herons in 2023.

The MLS Cup not only concluded Inter Miami’s second-ever postseason appearance, but also delivered the franchise’s first league title—just one year after their disappointing 2024 exit at the hands of Atlanta United. Saturday’s match also served as the final chapter for Spanish veterans Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, who retire on a high note after helping transform the club.

Following the celebration, Messi took to Instagram to share a message reflecting on his time in Miami: “WE ARE MLS CHAMPIONS!!! Ever since I arrived in Miami, I dreamed of this day. Little by little we kept growing, improving, and building something special until we reached this championship. Thank you to my family and all the fans for the support, and to the entire team, staff, and Inter Miami leadership for the ambition and hard work they put in.”

In a post featuring moments from the match and the celebrations, the captain also honored his longtime former Barcelona teammates in an emotional farewell. “And thank you, Busi and Jordi, for joining me on this adventure and finishing it in the best way. I’m also very happy to share this with you,” he concluded.

Lionel Messi lifts the 2025 MLS Cup: How his finals record stacks up against Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi lifts the 2025 MLS Cup: How his finals record stacks up against Cristiano Ronaldo

*Developing story…

